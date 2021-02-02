Evan Rachel Wood came forward this week to name ex-partner Marilyn Manson as her alleged abuser following years of advocacy as the survivor of abuse and rape. The two went public with their relationship in 2007, when she was 19 years old, and he was 38. They became engaged in 2010 and later split, and over the course of years, Wood testified in front of Congress and California lawmakers about her experiences as an abuse survivor to help pass multiple statutes to expand abuse and rape survivors’ rights. However, her statement this week was the first time the Westworld star publicly identified Manson, who she accused of “grooming” and “horrifically abusing” her over the course of their relationship.

In response to Wood’s Monday Instagram post, four other women came forward against Manson with allegations of abuse against him. Hours later, his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, announced that they’d dropped him from their roster. Now, two TV shows — AMC’s Creepshow anthology series and Starz’s ongoing American Gods — that filmed appearances by Manson for their new seasons have declared that they’re following suit. In a statement to Deadline, Shudder confirmed that the Creepshow episode starring Manson will not air. Starz is on board with that sentiment.

“Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse,” Starz tweeted. “Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season.”

Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse. pic.twitter.com/trXVFd6KFO — American Gods US (@americangodsus) February 2, 2021

Following the decision from his record label, Manson issued a statement to deny any wrongdoing. “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he wrote. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”