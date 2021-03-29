After blocking the Suez Canal for almost an entire week, the Ever Given container ship appeared to be freed early Morning morning as salvage teams managed to move part of the ship away from the canal walls. Early reports claimed the boat had been refloated and was finally on its way to freedom, which would seemingly put an end to the logistical nightmare that was reportedly costing the shipping industry billions per day.

You’d think the Internet would be pleased that the world’s largest shipping lane was now reopened, but nope, people were having too much fun making boat memes and watching the drama unfold. Shortly after reports of the Ever Green being free started pouring in, #PutItBack started to trend as Twitter users demanded the boat get itself stuck again for the memes.

💀

imagine being one of the folks tasked to free the shit only to go on on twitter to see ppl yell “put it back” pic.twitter.com/tDQCfXU5XZ — fffuckk (@hekkuofostia) March 29, 2021

PUT IT BACK, PUT THAT SHIP BACK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/IOKgTVfRld — some bones in space 💀🪐 (@undeadartclub) March 29, 2021

THERE WAS SOMETHING DEEPLY COMFORTING ABOUT THE BOAT BEING STUCK AND I WOULD APPRECIATE IT IF THEY COULD PUT IT BACK — NOT A WOLF (@SICKOFWOLVES) March 29, 2021

GET YOUR DICKS OUT IT’S SATURDAY NIGHT!!!!!!!! Woot woot!!! ……wait ..it’s Sunday ..put it back in — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 28, 2021

As efforts continued to keep the Ever Given afloat, Twitter probably should’ve been careful about what asked for because, sure enough, the boat got stuck again. According to Daily News Egypt, high winds pushed the Ever Given back into the walls of the canal. The Internet’s wish came true.

humans really took 6 days to get this boat unstuck and nature said PUT IT BACK :) https://t.co/rUNb1YKLE8 — NEON NO (@Neon_woof) March 29, 2021

i love the boat https://t.co/YYSZEmK3kx — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) March 29, 2021

The winds heard the cries of the meme gods #SuezCrisis https://t.co/7aQ1ySoDjZ — Namaste if you're Nasty 🎃🎃🎃 (@sarabola13) March 29, 2021

Ever Given getting up to go back to work on Monday morning and then immediately going back to sleep is the biggest mood of the 2021. https://t.co/7eCY7pMdFS — Jenevieve Frank, The Comic Sans of People (@EmpressOfRobots) March 29, 2021

However, in a sign of how fluid this situation is, the Ever Given is reportedly moving again after temporarily getting stuck for the second time, and traffic has resumed in the Suez Canal following the six day ordeal. If things continue to move at this pace, the Internet will have to find another ship to fall in love with as the Ever Given sails into the Great Bitter Lake and out of our hearts…

BREAKING: the ship is really moving now and horns are blaring in what sounds like celebration. The stern has swung away from us and it looks like it’s really facing the right way now after hours of being jackknifed across the channel. pic.twitter.com/gTuvqWO5ta — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021

🇪🇬#Suez Canal Authority succeeds in re-floating EVER GIVEN vessel that blocked international waterway for days, and resumes navigation. #SuezCrisis #SuezBLOCKED #EVERGIVEN — Daily News Egypt (@DailyNewsEgypt) March 29, 2021

(Via Daily News Egypt on Twitter)