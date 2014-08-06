The Fall 2014 Video Game Delay Curse Claims Another Victim

Hey, remember when there were going to be all these awesome games this fall? Yeah, us too. And the cupboard just got a little emptier.
This week’s victim? Evolve, the multiplayer shooter from Turtle Rock that’s been in the works for years now. According to Kotaku, it’s the usual routine about time:
“We primarily decided that the title deserves and should have more time to be polished so it can reach its absolute optimal state before we release it,” Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick said on a conference call this afternoon. “Historically, we’ve always benefitted from giving the creative teams more time to polish their titles. We’ve never regretted it.”
Evolve moves off an October release date and into February, which is a little less crowded, but will probably fill up quickly considering all the delays. That doesn’t mean that October isn’t still a massive pile-up of games: To give you an idea of just how jammed the schedule is, there are more than twenty games hitting shelves in October right now, even with all the delays, while November will see sixteen and so far, for December, there’s a grand total of two titles hitting shelves. This is one of many reasons I rickroll Birch with the whiniest ’90s rock ballad at every opportunity: The Five Games cupboard is going to be pretty barren for a while.
The question really becomes who gets the axe next at this point, because it seems every two weeks another game flees October like it’s a haunted graveyard. I remain surprised Ubisoft hasn’t turfed Assassin’s Creed: Unity into next year yet, even though as an enormously technically complex game it seems an obvious candidate.
At this rate, October might just be manageable. Now watch as every game crowds into February.
Y’all should do the BurnsyFanPlan! aka… fall way behind on games so delays of new ones don’t effect you whatsoever.
I just started this game this week, Mass Effect 2, seems pretty cool. That Miranda chick seems like a real bitch tho.
F’k Miranda. No, I mean TRY.
@Verbal Kunt maybe you can help then, as I understand it I have to gain people’s loyalty, but my Shep is a “shoot non humans first, ask questions never” kinda girl.
Can I still be a jerk and get people on my side? Seems counter intuitive.
@FrankenPC don’t know if they allow scissoring in space – but I’ll sure try!
@Verbal Kunt thanks!!!
Miranda is Yvonne Strahovski?! They better have group showers on my new ship!
@BurnsyFan66 I if recall, basically you just talk to each member a of your crew enough times between missions, eventually, they will say something like “Hey, can I ask you a favor?” This leads to a loyalty mission and then they become loyal. I think this is indicated by them having a halo around their feet in the character select screen. And you can complete the entire game with none of them loyal. So if you want to be a jerk to everyone, go right ahead. And I don’t believe it affects the story if you’re mean to Joker, so you should definitely do that.
The loyalty thing only really comes in to play in the final mission, and then whether or not you encounter them again in Mass Effect 3. I believe it’s possible to gain the loyalty of the entire crew, though I remember that I had everyone’s loyalty, but then lost Miranda’s when she found out I was in love with Jack. Given the choice between the high-maintenance, genetically enhanced and physically perfect but sort of vacant woman, and the tatted-up nearly-naked punk chick with an emotional disorder and superpowers, can you blame me?
@BurnsyFan66 Glad I’m not the only one who plays games this way now. Who gives a shit about game droughts, I’m playing GTA5 and XCom. Hooray for getting older, I guess?
Well at least Destiny will be on time. Because I swear to god if that misses its release date I’m going to drive down to bungies office and… Well just whine and bitch a lot. Like cry like I’m a cleveland browns fan in october.
Hell, even the Alpha was pretty polished and that was like two months ago at this point… I think Destiny will be safe.
It’ll arrive on time. The real problem there is going to be sales.
It’s already on shelves, they just mis-spelled Destiny as Halo.
I wonder are we still getting Lords of the Fallen this fall? I’m pretty stoked for a souls-esque experience on the PS4.
Looks like it’s on track!
On the reddit r/games thread about this delay, there were people who had gotten into the alpha test saying they were glad for the delay, because the game felt incredibly unfinished for one that was supposed to ship in a couple months. I really almost never mind game delays anyway though, i’d much rather wait for a more developed product than have anything rushed out
So nothing good is coming out this year?
Bummer, this was the game I was actually going to buy a next-gen for. I guess I get to look out for post Christmas sales now.