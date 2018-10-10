This post in my neighborhood FB group is getting absolutely destroyed pic.twitter.com/8i0wAGP0qO — Alex (@alex_cono) October 9, 2018

Local neighborhood Facebook groups or apps like Nextdoor can be great if you’re looking for recommendations or need to sell a couch, but unfortunately — because we can’t have nice things — they usually devolve into petty complaining and bickering between neighbors. But on the plus side, this can also lead to some amazing unintentional humor.

Such was the case with an “I Love NE Minneapolis” Facebook group that went awry on Tuesday, when a self-proclaimed “competitive barefoot runner” took to the group to complain about acorns littered on sidewalks hurting his feet as he ran.

“So this is just a friendly reminder to keep your sidewalks clear of acorns and other debris that might injure those who are active members of the barefoot running community, including myself,” the poster wrote, in a screenshot tweeted by another group member, Alex Conover. “I would hate to have to complain to the city about this, so just wanted to give everyone a head’s up!”

Perhaps it was the ludicrous nature of the request in itself, or the thinly-veiled threat that followed it. But it goes without saying that the post was not well received with OP’s neighbors, who proceeded to ridicule him over it.