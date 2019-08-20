Getty Image

If the great air conditioning debate of July, 2019 has taught us anything, it’s that people take their personal comfort very, very seriously when it comes to ideal temperature. Anyone who has ever worked in an office building knows that much, as the battles between those who run habitually hot and habitually cold can be perpetual and vicious.

So naturally, people are prevailing with cool heads over a new federal report from Energy Star — the program from the the U.S. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Agency — that states the coolest you should keep your residence is 78 degrees when you’re at home. Likewise, while you’re at work or away, Energy Star recommends setting your thermostat to 85 degrees, and a relatively balmy 82 degrees while sleeping.

The findings of the program went viral on Monday when tweeted by Florida’s 10 News reporter Jennifer Titus. “How cool do you keep your house?” Titus tweeted. “New report shows these as the recommended temps for energy efficiency.”

Titus also tweeted a link to the story from her station, written by one of her fellow colleagues.