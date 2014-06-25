Federal Student Aid Is Now In the Business Of Sending Out Poorly Thought Out Tweets

Sometimes things get Tweeted and people instantly regret it. Normal folks do it all the time, but it becomes news when celebrities and companies do it. Why? Boredom probably, but I don’t know. I’m here to share content and have fun, hopefully.
Recently we saw that Delta Airlines should stop Tweeting and that Barack Obama at Chipotle can cause quite the stir (even if you’re being a sarcastic ass about it). Now FAFSA is getting in on the fun with a Tweet I’m almost positive was meant to be fun, but people are running to the outrage depot to unleash some hate.
I think the banner image I threw together is more offensive than that Tweet, but folks don’t think like I do. They’re tweeting their outrage at FAFSA and here are some examples:
Now as a former poor student myself, I can’t say I disagree with FAFSA’s sentiments here. It’s honest and funny. If I wasn’t poor, I wouldn’t need to use FAFSA to go to college and accrue massive amounts of crippling debt. I could have had my rich parents pay for it, join a secret society, probably flunk some classes while barely passing others, and then fall into being President of The United States.
Coulda, woulda, shoulda, right? But I used FAFSA. And I took out private loans. And I was poor. And I feel that not being able to laugh at the hardships of life is like not being able to enjoy a nice meal or embrace a moment in time for what it is. You’re out of touch.
Shouldn’t I be more outraged that the poor and sub-poor in this country are treated the way they are? How about one of the dozens of other things that are hurting and killing people? No? Well I guess I’ll go get my boss then so you can tell what a sh*tty job I did at Tweeting.
(Via FAFSA)
Nope. This was funny.
*currently broke, using FAFSA to pay tuition*
idk, that’s a pretty great tweet
*also currently broke, using FAFSA to pay tuition*
Well done, FAFSA. I laughed. *broke, just starting a first job out of college where I used FAFSA to pay tuition*
it was funny but the whole fucking monster of a system that is predatory loans preying on the poor and gauging people can go fuck itself
Making profits. I mean why not. Get a job, bum. Maybe you just suck. (All things I’ve heard.)
@Coked up Jesus yea i’ll just get a job because its that easy.
Not all of us are meant to ACHIEVE.
All loans are predatory. Some more than others.
In the grand scheme, student loan repayment is hardly the worst, except for being almost impossible to discharge even in bankruptcy.
FAFSA knows its customer base, I’ll give it that. *2 years out of college, recently went from crippling debt to manageable debt*
“Poor” is such a mean, judgemental word. “Financially-challenged” is the preferred term.
I get not having a sense of humor about student loans, but Jesus, dial it back. I’m just grateful I managed to get Nelnet off my back and I only had to work with Sallie Mae to make grad school payments, not owing them any money.
Fuck student loans, but also double fuck people who can’t take a joke.
^ this.
lol. you broke? load up on debt then. treat yo self.
They are tweeting the truth, like it or not. *still paying off FAFSA loans*
Maybe if there weren’t so many people taking out loans who shouldn’t be going to college (and I use the term loosely given these loans are given equally to HLS and Univ. of Phoenix students) this wouldn’t be such a “problem.”