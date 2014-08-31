Finding A Giant Spider In Your Coke Bottle Is Your New Worst Nightmare

Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.31.14 6 Comments

As if you weren’t already afraid of spiders being in your hair, in your toilet, in your burrito, in your ears, and in your EVERYWHERE, now be aware that Charlotte may be drowning in your bottle of Coke. She may also be in your pile of cocaine, but that’s an issue for another day.

Ms. Barr, 26, and her partner Steve Knight, 28, regularly enjoy a glass or two with dinner at the home they share with 11-month-old son Dexter in Eastbourne, East Sussex. But Ms Barr says she is unlikely to drink Coke again after finding [a two-inch spider] in her drink.

“There’s no way that spider could have come from anywhere but inside the bottle” [she said]. “We store our glasses upside down, and that was the first pouring from the bottle.” (Via)

Yes, I’d like a cheeseburger, fries, and a bottle of diet NOPE. More horrifying photos here.

Via Metro

TAGSBOTTLE OF NOPECOCA-COLAcokespiders

