For the fifth year in a row, the World Happiness Report named Finland the world’s happiest country. The evaluation was based on a “healthy life expectancy, GDP per capita, social support in times of trouble, low corruption and high social trust, generosity in a community where people look after each other, and freedom to make key life decisions.” It also helps that Finland has a cool as hell prime minister.

Unlike most politicians, Sanna Marin has a healthy work-life balance. She works… and she has a life where she likes to party (and invite topless influencers to her residence) “I have danced, sung, celebrated, done legal things,” Marin explained after a bunch of buzzkills got mad at her for having fun. “I have a family life, I have a work life, and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age.”

Marin also has a smart solution for how to end the conflict in Ukraine.

When asked by a reporter for her thoughts on Joe Biden saying that he’s trying to figure out what is Vladimir Putin’s “off-ramp” before he uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine, Marin asked for clarification about the term “off-ramp.” The reporter explained that it’s “a way out of the conflict,” to which she replied, “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine. That’s the way out of the conflict.” Marin then laughed and walked away in a mic drop moment. The Finns don’t mince words, now do they?

(Via the Daily Beast)