I don’t claim to be an expert in Finnish politics, but whatever’s happening over there sounds more fun than everything happening here.

Last week, someone leaked a video of Sanna Marin, the 36-year-old prime minister of Finland, committing the cardinal sin of dancing and having fun in her free time. “I have danced, sung, celebrated, done legal things,” she responded to the buzzkills who tried to shame her. “I have a family life, I have a work life, and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age.”

The latest non-scandal that the Helen Lovejoys of world are losing their marbles over involves a photo taken at Marin’s residence of two topless women kissing. The prime minister apologized for the picture, calling it “not appropriate,” but the only issue I see here is that the women in question are influencers. That’s unfortunate.

The latest photo, of two well-known influencers, was taken inside the prime minister’s residence in July and widely shared on social media on Tuesday. In it, two women can be seen kissing each other covering up their bare chests with an official-looking sign reading “Finland.” On Monday, Ms. Marin said the party at her official residence in Helsinki, Kesaranta, happened after the Ruisrock music festival in July. Finnish media report that the photo was taken in the downstairs toilets used by guests.

“We had sauna, swam, and spent time together,” Marin told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday. “That kind of a picture should not have been taken but otherwise, nothing extraordinary happened at the get-together.” Meanwhile, in America, the former president clogged the toilet with government documents.

