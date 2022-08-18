Just like the Beastie Boys taught us, the internet is ready to fight for the right to party. Only in this case, it’s for Sanna Marin, the 36-year-old prime minister of Finland, who has been getting dragged by critics for committing the apparently cardinal sin of… dancing and have fun in her free time? After someone leaked a video of Marin at a private party, her detractors have been demanding everything from a drug test to a full-on resignation.

“This is the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin. Some been saying she’s cool… maybe among other teenagers. But a responsible leader for a country in crisis? She is by far the most incompetent PM we ever had. Knows nothing,” Finnish talk show host Aleksi Valavuori tweeted. “Please take your leather jacket and resign. Thanks.”

“Just for the sake of the discussion in public, it would be wise if the Prime Minister @MarinSanna voluntarily went through a drug screening, the results of which would be made public by an independent body. The people are also allowed to expect this from their prime minister,” tweeted Finnish parliament member Mikko Kärnä.

However, Sanna is already pushing back on the “scandal” and defending her pretty normal actions from critics. Via Mediaite:

“I have danced, sung, celebrated, done legal things,” she said. “I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends,” she added. “Pretty much the same as many people my age.”

Naturally, the internet thinks it’s awesome that Marin is out living her life, and numerous people rushed to defend her on Twitter. In fact, several wished this was the only “scandal” happening in their own countries.

Imagine living in a country where the big political scandal is how cool your PM is. https://t.co/7MWTLYhCCu — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) August 18, 2022

Shocking stuff altogether. Woman Enjoys Herself At A Party With Friends In Her Free Time https://t.co/BCFKJBsVXs — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) August 18, 2022

Wym "instead of ruling", this looks like it rules a lot https://t.co/aLkSvYPpFB — Better Call Haz (@HazmattRules) August 18, 2022

TL;DR recent leadership scandals. 🇺🇸: President incited a riot. 🇨🇦: PM ran around in blackface too many times to count, meddled w/a court to prevent corruption charges. 🇬🇧: PM resigned after knowingly appointing a sexual predator. 🇫🇮: PM danced with 6 friends in their home. https://t.co/U94GxDVYpW — Stephen Punwasi 🌋 🚀 (@StephenPunwasi) August 18, 2022

Weird that dance isn't a suitable activity for leaders but golf is. (Which is to say, it's a dumb distinction to make.) It's probably not the worst thing to have normal humans in top political roles. https://t.co/DhhSMy6mTj — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 18, 2022

She did nothing wrong! I wish our political scandals in America were as cool as politicians getting after it on the weekends with their homies. https://t.co/tUGLpzfmVl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 18, 2022

Gonna swap my UK passport for a Finnish one. And dance and dance and dance. https://t.co/rOcAK6zYFe — Bacon & Zombies 🇬🇧🇺🇲🇨🇦 (@Callanite) August 18, 2022

I wish our elected leaders would spend more time on partying instead of ruling https://t.co/HE1szYSLra — Jared Dillian (@dailydirtnap) August 18, 2022

Scandals in eastern Europe: Guy with connections to organized crime named head of secret Agency.

Scandals in western Europe: president working in favor of UBER

Scandals in scandinavia: our PM was too fire on a party few times https://t.co/FuF8DBmA6E — Dilles Geleuze (@Jean_LucSanders) August 18, 2022

Wow, she’s a normal person. What a bad thing to be. Only 60-80 year old men who secretly go to cocaine fueled orgies should be allowed to politicians. https://t.co/Lhi9pefMKi — Theo ✡︎ טוביה ☭🏳️‍🌈 (@jewish_activist) August 18, 2022

(Via Mediaite)