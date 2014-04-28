Five Games: ‘Child Of Light’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

Consoles, PCs, handhelds, Facebook, smartphones — the world of gaming is becoming increasingly confusing and fragmented, but don’t worry, we’re here to simplify things for you. Each week I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, let’s get to it…
Child of Light looks gorgeous. I wonder if it is fun to play too.
Review are pretty solid (outlier review by Edge aside)…
[www.metacritic.com]
Edge is just trolling for clicks, there’s not much correlation between their review and their review score.
Huh! Weirdly Child of Light comes out a day early on the Wii U of all things. Well, I know what I’m doing tonight.
Child of light looks really good, but I couldn’t tell any of the pretty solid mechanics by watching this video.
Amazing Spider-Man 2 was delayed “indefinitely” on the One, I thought?
Ah, right you are.
Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle for the PS3
If Child of Light is available when I get home today, I will be playing that sh!t tonight! Looks so good, they need to make more games using this engine!!!
Ya had two cracks at getting “Mario Golf: World Tour” right, and you swung through both. BOOOOOO, Nathan Birch. BOOOOOoooo!
You have to admit though, “Mario Golf: Wolf Tour” sounds *pretty amazing*.
So Child of Light seems to be region locked on Steam. Had to swear by mi ancestors that I lived in SA to buy it. Got a warning that it would not install outside my region.