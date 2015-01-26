Five Games: ‘Grim Fandango Remastered ’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

LucasArts/Disney

PCs, mobile, handhelds, Facebook, consoles both last and current-gen — how are you supposed to keep track of all the games coming out? Well, that’s what I’m here for.

As always, I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, let’s get to it…

This Week’s Open-World Zombie Fest

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Dying Light (PC, Xbox One & PS4, Jan. 27th)

Dying Light, the new open-world zombies ‘n’ parkour game from the makers of Dead Island arrives today. I’m sure the game won’t have a particularly deep or moving storyline, but it certainly looks nice and looks to serve up some mechanics you’re not used to seeing in a zombie game. And hey, it will have zombies in bikinis in it, so uh, that’s something.