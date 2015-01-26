Five Games: ‘Grim Fandango Remastered ’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

PCs, mobile, handhelds, Facebook, consoles both last and current-gen — how are you supposed to keep track of all the games coming out? Well, that’s what I’m here for.
As always, I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, let’s get to it…
This Week’s Open-World Zombie Fest
Dying Light (PC, Xbox One & PS4, Jan. 27th)
Dying Light, the new open-world zombies ‘n’ parkour game from the makers of Dead Island arrives today. I’m sure the game won’t have a particularly deep or moving storyline, but it certainly looks nice and looks to serve up some mechanics you’re not used to seeing in a zombie game. And hey, it will have zombies in bikinis in it, so uh, that’s something.
I really wish game reviews were released a few days in advance instead of on the launch day. Like how Rotten Tomatoes normally posts them like a week before, I wish metacritic did that. Especially when stuff costs $60 a pop, I like knowing in advance if something is worth my time.
Why buy anything on launch day anymore? Games are being released incomplete and riddled with bugs. Just wait for those reviews and then buy.
Unless you fall into the group of Day One Must Have people…Then by all means, buy away and review for the rest of us.
Meh. I get bored and need stuff to play.
Can’t argue with that. I bought an Xbox One over the holidays…I’m still trying to 100% AC Black Flag. I’ve yet to play Destiny or the new COD because of this. I’ve noticed that games take a lot longer for me to complete these days. Damn you bills that require me to have a full time job!!
I loved Lucas Arts Games as a kid, but I never played Grim Fandango. I want to play Grim Fandango.
It’s $15, money well spent.
It’s super, super good — just make sure you’re ready to play a fairly old-school, obtuse-at-times adventure game.
I’ve played my share of obtuse Lucas Adventure Games. I dig the genre.
I’ll have buy one of those PSN cards.
I still have my original Grim Fandango disc and play it every other year or so. If the new version is really that much better I might pick it up.
Just the fact that it would run decently and not crash ever few minutes would make it better for me.
Life is Strange huh? If you have the power to rewind time, why not just go to your friends house and rewind till before they were taken? You could stop the abduction and then go do something else, like play Grim Fandango.
This is honestly the second time ever reading/hearing anything about Grim Fandango. The first being last week when I was looking around for a video game with a great Jazz soundtrack. I’m a little bit tempted to play the game now…