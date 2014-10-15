Five Teens Have Been Arrested In Connection With That Horrible Ice Bucket Prank On An Autistic Teen

Five Bay Village, Ohio teens between the ages of fourteen and sixteen have been arrested in connection with an awful ALS Ice Bucket Challenge prank in which they dumped a bucket full of feces, bodily fluids and cigarette butts over the head of a humiliated 14-year-old autistic boy. The prank was so despicable that Drew Carey even stepped forward to offer an award for their capture. Three of the boys have been charged with delinquency, assault and disorderly conduct, while the other two received only a charge of disorderly conduct.
“The victim and the five charged juveniles were and are friends and classmates. They regularly associate with one another and, at times, engage in distasteful and sophomoric pranks,” First Assistant County Prosecutor Duane Deskins, who heads the office’s Juvenile Division, said in a statement. “However, this incident is clearly different. It crossed a moral and legal line, and even the five alleged perpetrators understand that and have expressed regret.”
Being that the perpetrators were apparently close to the kid and it’s not like Bay Village, Ohio is a bustling metropolis, I have no idea why it took over a month to flush them out — since the story broke in early September. We’ve all done crappy things as kids that may or may not still stick with us today, and to be fair most of us probably haven’t dumped a bucket filled with sh*t on the head of an autistic kid. So I can’t even begin to imagine the guilt that will likely torment these kids for the rest of their lives.
(NY Daily News Via Gawker)
What a bunch of little turds.
These kids knew what they were doing was wrong, they have no empathy that this autistic kid has to live with a condition for the rest of his life. The fact that they found what they did amusing is disturbing to me. I believe they are only sorry they got caught, had it not blown out of their favor they would probably do something else horrible, and possibly traumatize someone else.
Wait. The kid who got the shit dumped on him didn’t rat them out when asked? What did these turd blossoms do? Come up to him in masks and ask him to do the challenge?
Depending on the severity of his autism, he might not have been able to clearly communicate who these turdburgers were.
Nah mate what they should’ve done was chain them up in, like y’know those prison cells where if you fall asleep you drown, yeah that only with what they put in there instead of water and for like 1 month, no food, no drink, no sleep, then they’ll see what happens when they fuck with autistic people. (I have a minor touch of Aspergers’ by the by that’s why these things disgust me.)
So there’s no charge for being soulless assholes?
If those last couple puns were intentional, well done Stacey.
And if they weren’t intentional…..still well done, Stacey.
“So I can’t even begin to imagine the guilt that will likely torment these kids for the rest of their lives.”
They’re teenagers. Any guilt they felt about it had already dissipated by the time whatever shitty TV show they watch came on that night.
14-year-old boy with autism.
+person first
An autistic child shuld not be the focus of this story!! Its that it was done to another person/child bottom line!!