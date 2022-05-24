Florence Pugh is denying rumors that she’s dating Will Poulter after photos of the two actors on a beach in Ibiza were published by the Daily Mail. While the two are both recent additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pugh wants to make it clear that they are not additions to one another’s love lives.

In a new post shared on her Instagram Stories, Pugh sets the record straight that she and Poulter are not dating, which the Daily Mail did not insinuate in writing. In fact, it stated that Pugh is still dating Zach Braff. However, what the Mail allegedly did do is run deceptively edited photos, which Pugh called out in her Instagram Stories by showing the original shots and highlighting the discrepancies.

Florence Pugh confirms Will Poulter and her are not dating, and speaks online harassment and bullying. pic.twitter.com/0ejbpnh8Bz — FILM DAZE (@filmdaze) May 24, 2022

Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise. You can LITERALLY see my best friend in the corner of so many shots and Archie’s arms at the sides. I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy bulldozed by paprazzi, but to fabricate this stuff actually does more damage than good. Thanks for saying we look sexy.. doesn’t mean we’re doing the sexy.

Pugh ended her statement by saying anyone who speculates about her relationship at Braff’s expense is engaged in “bullying.”

“On another note, a very important note. There’s no need to drag people through this,” Pugh wrote. “Regardless of your opinion on who I should or shouldn’t be with, at the end of the day if you’re complimenting someone by trolling another person.. you’re just bullying. There’s literally no need to be horrible online- no need.”

