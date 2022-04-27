Mainstream cinema has been short on sex for so long that when a movie promises characters going at it, people lose their minds. It happened with Deep Water, starring former real-life couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. And it’s happening again with Don’t Worry Darling, director Olivia Wilde’s follow-up to Booksmart, in which her real-life boyfriend Harry Styles gets hot and heavy with the beloved Florence Pugh.

The first look at the film, a psychological thriller set in the 1950s, bowed back in the fall, as well as promises from Wilde that it won’t hold back on “good sex.” There was more at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Only a couple tantalizing still images have been made available to the public so far, but those at the convention got to see a trailer that sounded not-safe-for-work. Pugh plays the wife of Styles’ company man, who she suspects of hiding secrets. “I don’t trust him, and I don’t want to be here anymore,” she reportedly says in the trailer.

But that doesn’t stop the two from reportedly knocking boots in the trailer itself. The Wrap reports that two share a sex on a dining room table. Variety claimed there’s another roundelay on a sink, adding that the teaser features Styles going downtown on his onscreen lady love.

Harry Styles performs oral sex on Florence Pugh in the sexy first trailer for Olivia Wilde's #DontWorryDarling. https://t.co/hjzpBWUJ0g pic.twitter.com/YYNn9Amqjk — Variety (@Variety) April 27, 2022

Again and alas, the trailer has yet to be made public. But word of an actual sexy movie, featuring two sexy performers, caused a thirst meltdown on social media.

Anyway, advertising works by creating something consumers need. And it sounds like a lot of consumers now need a movie by the director of Booksmart in which her boyfriend gets busy with the star of Midsommar. Don’t Worry Darling doesn’t open until September 23, 2022.

(Via The Wrap and Variety)