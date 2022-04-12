Jared Leto adores two things about his chosen roles: intense makeup transformations and method acting. In Morbius, he got to do both, so that seems like he’d be having the time of his life. As our own Mike Ryan confirmed with director Daniel Espinosa, however, what transpired didn’t sound like much fun for anyone. Leto held up production to hobble around on crutches (and then be pushed in a wheelchair) instead of walking to the restroom like the able-bodied adult that he is.

And in the aftermath, we’re hearing about what other actors think of method acting. It’s going to be an obligatory topic soon (whether Leto is mentioned or not), and so far, Mads Mikkelsen (who famously portrayed a cannibal without eating anyone, imagine that) has come out against what he deemed “pretentious” method stuff. And Guardians of the Galaxy 3 actor Will Poulter (who’s playing Adam Warlock) is coming out on the right side of history, too. As Poulter (who portrayed a horrific racist in Detroit but obviously wouldn’t even think of going “method” in such an atrocious way) reacted in an interview with The Independent, method actors can turn “inappropriate” if they don’t watch out:

“When it comes to an actor’s process, whatever that is, so long as it doesn’t infringe on other people’s and you’re being considerate, then fine. But if your process creates an inhospitable environment, then to me you’ve lost sight of what’s important. Method acting shouldn’t be used as an excuse for inappropriate behavior — and it definitely has.”

As Collider notes, too, Jake Gyllenhaal (who’s actually no stranger to going method) used his recent SNL monologue to illustrate how the practice has reached heights of ridiculousness. Yup, in other words, going method for bathroom breaks has pushed the whole concept too far. Time for a reset. Someone call Daniel Day Lewis.

