Foo Fighters Are Playing Three Shows Under The Name ‘The Holy Sh*ts’

Getty Image

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters are currently in London to support the 2014 Invictus Games, which is an “international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women,” according to the event’s website. The band will be headlining Sunday’s closing ceremonies concert that will also feature Kaiser Chiefs and Ryan Adams, among other acts, but things can get a little boring for the world’s biggest rock band when there are no other shows on the schedule. So Grohl and Co. did what any great and beloved band would do and planned three club shows in London to pass the time, like they did when jerkass Cajun Boy got to see them in New Orleans.

As Foo Fighters Tweeted this morning, they’ll be playing the House of Vans tomorrow night, while they also presumably rocked the house at Concorde 2 tonight in Brighton. Fans in the area might not have heard about the shows, though, because the band isn’t going by Foo Fighters on the bill. Instead, they’re using the name The Holy Shits, because let’s just face it already – Foo Fighters are the best.