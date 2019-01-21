‘Fox And Friends’ Has Apologized For Airing A Graphic Announcing The Death Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

News & Culture Writer
01.21.19

Getty Image

 

As Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg continues to recover at home from a recent lung surgery to have cancerous nodules removed, it would appear that someone in the Fox News graphics department got a little overzealous. In a segment opener during Monday morning’s Fox and Friends, an apparent obituary graphic briefly flashed across the screen declaring “Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 1933 – 2019.”

Not that it matters, but Ms. Ginsburg’s surgery was announced to be a success in that there was no remaining evidence of cancer, and she is expected to return to the bench soon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fox News
TAGSfox and friendsFOX NEWSRUTH BADER GINSBURG

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 4 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP