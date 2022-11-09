The Midterm Elections aren’t quite over yet. As of this writing, there are still a mess of races that have yet to be called. It’s still unclear which party will take control of the House or the Senate. But there was one clear winner in one case: According to IndieWire, Fox News drew the largest number of viewers on Tuesday night. But that only means a lot of Republicans tuned in to watch that much-promised “red wave” never materialize.

Here’s the breakdown, as per IndieWire:

Fox News drew an average of 7.170 million total viewers last night across primetime (8 p.m. to 11 p.m.), according to early Nielsen numbers, more than doubling its closest competitor, MSNBC (3.102 million). NBC proper was nipping at the heels of NBCUniversal’s cable news channel, with an average of 3.096 million viewers. ABC News coverage was not that far behind with 3.030 million viewers. Bringing up the rear was another tight race, this one between CBS News (2.504 million viewers) and CNN (2.476 million).

Fox News famously draws an older crowd, but even amongst adults 25 to 54, they crushed it, averaging 1.78 million in that demographic. Even Fox Business did comparatively well, averaging 598,000 viewers, 214,000 of those from the 25-54 demo, which helped them beat CNBC.

Again, what did they wind up watching? Well, they got to watch in horror as one Trump-picked candidate after another had their butts handed to them. They got to see the attention-nabbing race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman end with the former trailing hilariously behind the latter. They got to watch Doug Mastriano, the extremist MAGA candidate running for governor of Pennsylvania, crash and burn. They even got to watch Lauren Boebert come up short (in a race that hasn’t yet officially been called). And they got to watch scores of Fox News talking heads looking increasingly verklempt.

But hey, they could have been watching Mike Lindell’s “real-time crime” streaming nonsense succumb to one technical snafu after another, which might have been more entertaining television.

(Via IndieWire)