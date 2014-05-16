From Bad To Worst: 5 Godzilla Games You Shouldn’t Play After Watching The New Movie

By all accounts the new Godzilla movie is pretty good — good enough that you may be tempted to scrounge up some Godzilla gaming fun. Well, unless you immediately want to sully your good Gojira vibes, you should absolutely avoid these five games (ranked from bad to worst)…
5) Godzilla (1990)
I’ll give this Gameboy version of Godzilla points for being adorable, but when you pick up a Godzilla game you expect wanton destruction — not a gentle puzzle-platformer. As far as cutesy puzzle-platformers go, it’s okay, but who wants to play a Godzilla game where Godzilla can’t jump, breathe fire or do anything except throw a feeble punch?
4) Super Godzilla (1994)
Super Godzilla for the SNES was fairly impressive graphically, but the gameplay couldn’t have been duller. For whatever reason a lot of Godzilla games try to foist some kind of strategic gameplay off on the big green guy. Most of this game is spent staring at a map screen as Godzilla very…slowly…trudges…around. Once you finally do encounter another monster, the battle system is this sort of rhythm-based RPG amalgamation that I never fully understood.
Just consider King of the Monsters games Godzilla games like I do and you’ll be satisfied.
Those games were the best.
Just play Rampage, you coward
Seriously. What’s better than Godzilla crushing Kalamazoo and eating naked ladies in windows?
I owned NES godzilla, and i got pretty good at it. Oddly Mothra was far more powerful then godzilla.
The weird thing about that game is the Start Button was an attack and Select was pause
Mothra was better because she was somewhat mobile, but as I recall she was more fragile and died almost immediately. Oh, and I forgot about the Start button being an attack — F that game.
Godzilla: Save the Earth was a decent sequel to Destroy All Monsters that added some more monsters and had pretty similar gameplay, if I remember correctly
War of the Monsters for the PS2 was awesome for multiplayer, as long as no one was allowed to play the mantis.
Destroy All Monsters can very easily replace Smash Bros as my preferred drunken party game depending on how nerdy the people drinking with me are.
Destroy all Monsters was so fun, just wrecking everything and feeling powerful.
“Surviving for more than 30-seconds is a Herculean task. Despite all this, I’m pretty sure I still rented this game at least two or three times.”
lol
monster of monsters had a really great soundtrack at least