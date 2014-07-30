From T-Money To ‘Training Day’: 18 Times You May Have Seen Terry Crews On Screen And Not Realized It

What’s unique about Terry Crews’ showbiz evolution is that it wasn’t necessarily a defining movie or TV show that gave him his mainstream break. Yes, he was on the underrated Everybody Hates Chris for four years, but I’d bet that far more people know him from the brilliantly bizarre Old Spice commercials directed by Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim.
It’s actually kind of surprising that the world didn’t catch on to just how fantastic Terry Crews is much earlier. He can go from menacing thug to robot dancing thug to motorcycle-riding thug president of the future with ease and be great in each role. And I’m not even counting the roles that involve him singing — of which there are several. Even with all that pop n’ lock talent, it’s still a long climb to the top of the movie star kingdom and Terry Crews has had a lot of random parts.
Not that one needs a special reason to celebrate the filmography of Terry Crews, but with today being his birthday and Expendables 3 coming out soon, I thought I’d do a recap of some of his roles you might have forgotten about, ending just before the first Expendables in 2010.
1. Battle Dome, T-Money — 1999
“Episode 1.1”
2. The 6th Day, Vincent — 2000
3. Training Day, gang member — 2001
4. Serving Sara, Vernon — 2002
5. Friday After Next, Damon — 2002
6. Deliver Us From Eva, bartender — 2003
7. Malibu’s Most Wanted, 8 Ball — 2003
8. Soul Plane, flight attendant — 2004
9. White Chicks, Latrell Spencer — 2004
I loved BattleDome so much.
I’m hoping they can figure out a way to make Terry’s former career on Battle Dome canon for his character on Brooklyn Nine Nine.
I assumed coming in that there was no way I’d seen Terry Crews on screen and not realized it, but damn if you didn’t get me on Terminator: Salvation.
Yeah. Same here.
Wow. My love of Terry Crews has helped me forget the garbage films he’s been in.
For some it’s a long, messy climb to the top of whore mountain.
Man, the reason people haven’t seen him in most of these movies is because these are movies that a) most people have never seen and b) the people that do start watching them turn them off about 20 minutes in because there’s so damn bad.
@BIlly Yellowcorn Hm? Sorry I was picturing Whore Mountain.
And, hopefully, as Luke Cage next year.
Seriously, Marvel. Do the smart thing before someone clogs up his schedule.
He’s great as Freddy “Fingers” Wilson in Balls of Fury.
I want Terry Crews to hold me and tell me everything is going to be alright
How would you NOT realize that Terry Crews was in White Chicks?
He was the only good part in an utterly shitty, shitty movie.
+1
Wasn’t he the fitness trainer in the park at the beginning of Bridesmaids?
+1
Still not enough Terry Crews
Gotta tell you, if he’s in my eye sight at any point, I’m pretty sure I will recognize Terry Crews with little problems. Kind of a hard to miss person.
19.- Saints Row IV – Benjamin MOTHER-FUCKIN’ King! [youtu.be]
Cheeseburger Eddy always cracks me up
“I knew you couldn’t resist my shit! I got the shakes that’ll make you quake. I got the fries that’ll cross your eyes. I got that burgers that’ll… I just got burgers.”
“YOU ACTIN LIKE A BABY-BACK-BITCH.”
I feel like this list is missing oh, I don’t know, about 1000 more obscure appearances by Terry Crews.
Я нравится.
U.S. President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho
oh man he takes White Chicks from a shitty movie into a comedy classic
One of my fav gifs [gifavs.com]
IMDb and then round up the clips. Do you wish you had that time back?
I’m not a big fan of spin off movies, but they got to make a prequel movie centered around President Camacho’s journey to the presidency.