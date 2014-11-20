Here’s The Story Of The FSU Student Who Was Allegedly Saved From The Library Gunman By His Books

A terribly frightening scene unfolded in a Florida State University library last night, and while three people are wounded, it appears only the gunman was killed. That might not have been the case — according to FSU student Jason Derfuss’ Facebook page — if it wasn’t for some freshly checked out books.

Earlier tonight there was a shooting at FSU, right as I was leaving Strozier. I didn’t know this at the time, but the Shooter targeted me first. The shot I heard behind me I did not feel, nor did it hit me at all. He was about 5 feet from me, but he hit my books. Books one minute earlier I had checked out of the library, books that should not have stopped the bullet. But they did. I learned this about 3 hours after it happened, I never thought to check my bag. I assumed I wasn’t a target, I assumed I was fine. The truth is I was almost killed tonight and God intervened. I know conceptually He can do all things, but to physically witness the impossible and to be surrounded by such grace is indescribable. To God be the glory, forever and ever, Amen.

Derfuss had previously posted hours before that he was in the vicinity of the shooting but safe. Here’s the full Facebook entry with all his images. We’re sure more will come from the story soon.

Source: Facebook