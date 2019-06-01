“Alone we have no future.” That’s the overarching message in the new trailer (above) for Hideo Kojima’s enigmatic Death Stranding. Kojima also revealed the Playstation 4 game’s release date (November 8, 2019) and new gameplay details. There are unexpected features to the game, like “asynchronous online gameplay”, wherein you can help out or cooperate with other players — or even “walk in the footsteps of fellow couriers” — without encroaching on your own game. You also don’t necessarily die in the game. Instead, you get stuck in an “upside-down realm” and have to find your way back.
Killing enemies is also “almost never the solution”. Connecting with others — rather than mindlessly killing — is clearly a huge element of the game, and Kojima also emphasized this in a tweet, saying it’s an “action game with the concept of connection (strand). I call it Social Strand System”