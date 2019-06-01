Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Alone we have no future.” That’s the overarching message in the new trailer (above) for Hideo Kojima’s enigmatic Death Stranding. Kojima also revealed the Playstation 4 game’s release date (November 8, 2019) and new gameplay details. There are unexpected features to the game, like “asynchronous online gameplay”, wherein you can help out or cooperate with other players — or even “walk in the footsteps of fellow couriers” — without encroaching on your own game. You also don’t necessarily die in the game. Instead, you get stuck in an “upside-down realm” and have to find your way back.

Killing enemies is also “almost never the solution”. Connecting with others — rather than mindlessly killing — is clearly a huge element of the game, and Kojima also emphasized this in a tweet, saying it’s an “action game with the concept of connection (strand). I call it Social Strand System”