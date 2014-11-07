Funny Pictures Of The Day: Target Is Convinced ‘Call Of Duty’ Players Really Like Doritos

It’s true that gamers come from all walks of life, and that a series that sells enormous numbers doesn’t sell to a homogenous group. I know a guy in his fifties who’s probably got a better K/D ratio than you. Nonetheless, some groups have more marketing appeal than others, as Target demonstrates.
As Reddit has pointed out a few times, Target has a deal where you can get free Doritos when you buy Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare. Oddly, it’s not a deal limited to the US, either, as you might notice that one of those links goes to Target’s online store in Canada.
Part of this, of course, is the fact that Doritos and Mountain Dew have a points scheme tied to Call of Duty that lets you get DLC for drinking a soda named after moonshine and eating a chip better used as a breadcrumb coating when baking chicken. No, seriously. Try it. It’s amazing, if utterly unhealthy.
But another part is, well, they’ve got the math to back this up. Target is notoriously good at market research, to the point where it’s actually pretty creepy. Then again, there’s a well-known intersection between Call of Duty and another less legal recreational habit, so perhaps the Doritos were getting bought either way. We wonder what kind of two-for-one deals you can get with the game in Colorado…
I prefer white cheddar Cheez-Its for my breading.
I feel weird saying this… but I have never played Call of Duty, eaten Doritos or drank Mountain Dew. I have smoked a lot of weed though.
I haven’t smoked in a long long time, but in high school Mountain Dew and Cool Ranch Doritos were the first thing I wanted after smoking. I think you could have a pretty good weekend planned here.
My problem is that my definition of a snack, when impaired by chemicals, is usually other people’s definition of a meal. Tasty Burger has definitely fed my drunken self more than once.
I call shenanigans.. You’ve never had Doritos? How can this be?
I mean, Mt. Dew is disgusting and CoD represents much that is wrong with gaming, but Doritos come in so many pleasing varieties and are so ubiquitous how can you never have eaten them?
I pine for the Smokey Sweet BBQ Doritos or whatever they were called. Caked with an almost burgandy flavour power that would overwhelm your fingers, anything you touched, and your taste buds with MSG and something vaguely BBQ flavoured.
I bought Modern Warfare 2 at a 24 hour Meijer back whenever that game came out, and they had the same deal.
Cool Ranch & orange Gatorade creates a death breath like nothing else.
Doritos-flavored Mountain Dew is being tested in colleges across the country. Really.
Mountain Dew is the greatest, i say in my best Redneck voice.
