Future Heart Attack Patients Rejoice, For KFC Is Bringing Back Your Beloved Double Down!

KFC‘s Double Down, which Stephen Colbert once described as “the warped creation of a syphilitic brain” is coming back this month — not be outdone by Domino’s “Fried Chicken Crust” pizza — proving that fast food companies will never stop employing creative methods of trying to kill stupid and gluttonous human beings. From USA Today:
For those who didn’t get to sample the meaty menu item, KFC is offering one more chance: Starting April 21, the Double Down will return to the fast-food chain, according to KFC spokesperson Rick Maynard. You heard it here first.
Once again, the sandwich will be available for a limited time. I hear KFC has a social media campaign up its sleeve that includes a nationwide “Double Down Dare” (oh, my).
I feel like if you have to dare consumers to eat your food because of the presumed grossness of said food which could actually prove to be a detriment to long-term health, then maybe you might want to rethink your marketing strategy. Although when the Double Down came out the first time, I tagged along with a group of guys who ordered them out of the sheer novelty of eating two pieces of fried chicken stuffed with cheese and bacon, so I guess that’s why I’m not in marketing anymore.
And yes, if you’re wondering, the Double Down was every bit the wipe-a-solid-wall-clear disgusting, sad and disappointing failure you might expect. Everyone I was with hated themselves for eating it and although I did not confirm — probably had greasy, unpleasant bowel movements the following morning.
But hey: It’s available for a limited time only! Get ’em while they last!
Fun fact: I was the first person in KFC’s homebase of Louisville, KY to eat one of those suckers: [www.youtube.com]
These kinds of far-out fast food items are weird to me. McRib, Doritos tacos, Double Down. I haven’t ever had a McRib, but the locos tacos and the double down aren’t even particularly good. I’m someone who enjoys fast food a lot, but those things are just messy, and no tastier than a regular taco or chicken strip.
I will always make time for a McRib. The rest of that food can join me in Hell.
The McRib just looks so artificial in every ad I’ve seen for it. The way the bread looks, the way the meat moves, everything. Like it’s something from a Pixar movie, composited onto a shot of a real grill or countertop or whatever. I’ve so far been unable to imagine myself enjoying it.
The trick to the locos taco is to go supreme.
Im still holding out for the Double Double Down, where an In-N-Out Double Double is placed inside one of these bad boys…
For now you can at least get a Triple Down: [hackthemenu.com]
Shit’s delicious.
I feel bad saying this because in the past few years I’ve turned into a health food junkie and started personal training, but back in college I used to get these and I can’t even lie, they are AMAZING.