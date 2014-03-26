A Very Unscientific Ranking Of Future Marvel Universe Films Based On The Source Material

We’re smack dab in the middle of phase two of Marvel Studios’ cinematic universe and things are beginning to really pick up if you hadn’t noticed. Phase one was obviously anchored by the build up and introduction of each member of The Avengers, a deal with paid off huge with one of the highest grossing comic book films of all time.
If phase two has been anchored by anything, it’s taking risks and keeping mum on the big picture. We’re only a short amount of time away from the release of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and months from Guardians of The Galaxy, the biggest gambit since Howard The Duck quacked into theaters and ruined our lives. So far we’ve had Iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark World to keep us company, but the direction we’re heading is no clearer than it was at the end of The Avengers.
That’s not turning out to be a problem though, with money pouring in and fan response through the roof. Folks are hungry for any information on projects coming down the chute for Marvel, including Avengers: Age Of Ultron, and there seems to be no end in sight.
That’s what got me thinking about the future of Marvel Studios a bit. What’s really going to be worth a look and what’s going to take some convincing? Without Spider-Man, The X-Men or Fantastic Four at your side, you need some creative juggling to garner mega-interest. But which of the fresh faced ideas coming from Marvel Studios have the backing from their source material to truly warrant a popular film series.
I thought I’d take a look and rank from weakest to strongest in terms of the original comic book material and how well it could translate to the big screen. It’s a list made with love, care and guts that throws science to the wayside. If you have your own personal opinion or additions, feel free to add them. Enjoy the list either way:
Doctor Strange
The other Steve Ditko work from the early Marvel days, Dr. Strange has always been the most important lame character in all of the Marvel Universe. He’s always the link with the spirit realm, helping other, more interesting characters connect with demons and other entities that transcend the real world.
In my entire time reading comics, I’ve only read one Dr. Strange story that didn’t rely on other characters to make it work and I can only count two Dr. Strange stories that I would ever pick up again to read, particularly Dr. Strange/Dr. Doom: Triumph And Torment. It’s a short read, but a great one with some quality work from Mike Mignola of Hellboy fame.
There’s also Spider-Man: Fever, a unique work from Brendan McCarthy that calls back to the pair’s Steve Ditko origins with a wild, surrealist story. Both are well worth a read, but I can’t account for much else.
That’s why I have to rank the property last. How can Dr. Strange command his own movie? Thor and Captain America were stretches at first, I’ll admit, but they also had The Avengers to help boost their credentials. What does Dr. Strange have? A man servant? Some cool villains? Magic? Not enough for me. I would go out and say that Dr. Strange is a bigger gamble than both Guardians and Ant-Man based on the source material alone.
Ant- Man
If you take the film aside from the origins on the page, I would say you have an interesting film with one hell of a creative team attached. Edgar Wright and Paul Rudd could make a movie about the phone book and I’d be half interested.
But go back in time to the point when an Ant-Man movie was first announced and you’d meet a very different young fool, one who couldn’t believe that Ant-Man would get a movie. And a solo movie on top of that.
Go head and name some of the great solo Ant-Man stories from comics lore. I’ll wait right here. Oh you’re back already? An empty room you say? That’s right. Aside from a few random tales, there are no memorable Ant-Man tales to goad over. The most memorable for Hank Pym, the original Ant-Man, involved the creation of a psychotic robot and spousal abuse.
Scott Lang at least has the ability to be charming and fun. He’s a reformed thief, reluctant hero, and pretty interesting fellow that’s been an Avenger, died, and currently finds second life as a member of the new Fantastic Four/ Future Foundation. If it wasn’t for FF, Wright and Rudd though, I don’t think I’d have him above Dr. Strange.
Guardians Of The Galaxy
I keep calling the biggest gamble of the summer because it truly is the biggest since the return of The Lone Ranger. And poor comparisons aside, it’s got a lot riding on it in terms of introducing characters you never thought you’d see on the screen.
The real credit for The Guardians making it to film isn’t on the amazing cast or James Gunn in the directors chair, it belongs more to the 2008 series that spun out of the cosmic Annihilation event. If you ever get a chance to find the 2008 series, pick it up and read it immediately. It’s fun and features some of the best artwork at the time.
It’s a little convoluted considering the events of the cosmic Marvel Universe at the time, but the characters are there and what you see in the trailer is what you got on the page, give or take a few characters. The current run from Brian Michael Bendis is a worthy successor, but you really need to pick this up to get the full experience. Hopefully they’ll make it available once the movie hits this summer.
Captain America: The Winter Soldier / Captain America 3
I included these together because there is very little information on Captain America 3 at this point and because The Winter Soldier really kicked off an important chunk of Captain America stories in the comic series. There has to be some sort of pour over into the third movie, much there’s already some in Avengers: Age Of Ultron.
The work Ed Brubaker put into his run on Captain America is some of the best and I’ll hit on him again in my next choice. But before the late 80s, I would dare you to pick out a memorable Cap solo tale. Ever since the John Byrne days on the book, it’s been a steady climb that lead to The Winter Soldier and the pinnacle of Captain America’s potential as a protagonist.
I mean sh*t, this is the story that helped kick Cap off into the mainstream when he was killed off shortly after. I think it’s been watered down since with the mega crossovers and return of Steve Rogers, but Winter Soldier is a meaningful story and perfect for the film series.
Yeah sooo, about the Ant Man criticisms… Paul Rudd IS Scott Lang. So there’s that.
Indeed. In fact, I was picturing Paul Rudd when I picked the comic scene to use for Ant-Man. It’s perfect.
I still want a moon knight movie or at least a netflix show
And the Punisher. How hard would a goddam Punisher movie or tv show be to do right? Just use Man On Fire as a template.
If any comic book property actually needs a gritty reboot, it’s Daredevil. I am cautiously optimistic about the Netflix series.
@Baltimore Dan … EXACTLY. Throw Danny Rand in with Luke Cage, and THAT is the best possible “Marvel Knights” universe.
I always said properties like Punisher, Ghost Rider, and Moon Knight need mature ratings
Pretty sure the Netflix shows are DareDevil, Luke Cage, Alias, and Iron Fist and then those lead into The Defenders.
That’s the plan. I just left out Jessica Jones due to my lack of knowledge. I have faith though.
All any casual fan knows about Jessica Jones, if they know anything, is that she had anal sex with Luke Cage.
“The Netflix entries are going to be the kind of show everyone wanted out of Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Hopefully it is, but don’t color me surprised if it isn’t. Marvel’s history of adapting their properties into TV series isn’t all that great. A small handful of good series surrounded by a lot of failures, all four of their current TV series being shining examples of the latter. We don’t know too much about who’s working on those projects at this point, but one of the few tidbits we know is that Jeph Loeb is still Marvel’s Head of Television and he’s overlooking these upcoming Defenders series. Jeph Loeb is terrible, and one of the reasons Marvel’s recent series are as bad as they are. Even ‘Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes’, one of the few pretty good Marvel TV series out there, took a significant dip in quality once Jeph Loeb took over.
At this point, I can’t see being any more than only cautiously optimistic about the Netflix series. They can very easily turn into the same shit show that “Agents of SHIELD” is.
You could be too right and Jeph Loeb has done quite a few bad things. I’m just hoping for the best for now.
It will probably be the same, Daredevil, Iron fist, Cage, and Alias are all goon fighters. They will all have one noted villain or two the same was SHEILD does it. idk why people always expect some big villain from TV they barely even put them in films. Ironman 1,2,3 and avengers we’re all goon level villains considering it wasnt the real mandarin. Same for Thor aside from Lokis constant meddling, Cap American and Incredible Hulk is the only film really sticking to noted villains and its pretty much because they have to or everyone would tune out. Look at the Punisher, i felt the last one and the Thomas Jane version were good but they went mid level villainy and got as much praise as the sheild series.
@Baltimore Dan I can never get over that. How does a man write some of the most iconic stories for a couple of the most iconic superheroes of all time, and then move to Marvel and apparently lose every inkling of talent he ever had.
So long as all this culminates in an Avengers / Guardians team up for a Thanos Infinity Gauntlet film I’m a happy bunny.
WW Hulk would also very much please me.
I’d hate to see Infinity Gauntlet without Silver Surfer. He was just too important to the story.
WORLD WAR HULK > Planet Hulk.
Just sayin’.
If we get World War Hulk, I will straight up fill my pants. On both ends.
I heard the plan was Planet Hulk to WWHulk, with the after credits scene in Avengers 2 being the Hulk being launched into space by the rest of the Avengers.
How have they not gotten the hulk right yet? I would love to see Planet Hulk, but would the storyline be deemed too inaccessible to people who aren’t comic nerds?
No. Too expensive because it can’t be all CGI without being Avatar-like in realism.
Correction: It was the Illuminati, not the Avengers, that banished Hulk to another planet.
/pushes nerd glasses up
There is no illuminati in the movies though and that’s where my mind was. So I snap your glasses, flush em and give you a purple nurple.
Well… they may not be Mr. Fantastic, Namor, Ironman and Black Bolt, but the guys Nick Fury talks to in The Avengers, the white people who are mad at him, they’re kind of like the Illuminati. If they are going to do a Planet Hulk film, it could be as easy as Tony Stark being approached by those same people, all of whom feel the Hulk is too dangerous.
I thought Dr Strange: The Oath was a fantastic Strange story that gave him a cool love interest and adventure. And it did a lot to form him as a more three dimensional character.
Plus you could argue that he was the main character in matt fraction’s recent run on the Defenders. then again that did have red she-hulk, silver surfer, nick fury and iron fist in it.
The Oath is the one I was thinking! Couldn’t remember.
If the Winter Solider doesn’t end in a starting contest, like that picture, then I’ll riot.
I know I’m a significant minority here, but I actually liked the Ang Lee Hulk movie
Agreed.
my predictions:
Doctor Strange: worst movie ever made. Adam Sandler plays Doctor Strange in a three hour movie that plays out the most contrived origin story of the superhero universe
Iron Woman: Gwenyth Paltrow returns as “Rescue” the pink robot. Hits a chord with scientologists everywhere who cannot get enough of her. More plot holes than iron man trilogy or scientology
Avengers: Age of Ultron: realising that 80% of Marvel characters are genius scientists the Avengers set out to protect the world from lab accidents and radioactive animals
The Submariner: Fish out of water story as the Submariner adjusts to life in the Tallahassee and antagonises the corrupt and evil board of Orlando Seaworld
Thor 3: Germanic Neopaganism becomes synonymous with Gay culture and as a result Thor 3 becomes the most unintentionally funny film of all time
Kevin Smith can write a good comic. I loved his stint on Green Arrow and would have loved to see him keep that going. It’ll be nice to see if he ever gets the second half of his Batman arc finished.
After he retconned Year One to say that Batman pissed himself, I will burn down all of Red Bank if he writes another comic.
Robert Hickman’s short lived Ant-Man series was fantastic.
And they’re never going to make it into a movie because Marvel’s not wanna give Kirkman a dime.
I have no doubt this line will be in Avengers 2. [cdn.uproxx.com]
As far as solo Dr. strange stories to, the best by far would be Brian K Vaughn & Marcos Martins The Oath….definitely worthy of a movie adaptation as it is essentially a slightly reworked origin tale
Question for those more into the comics than I am: are Tony and Bruce as close in the comics as they were/are in the MCU? If Planet Hulk/World War Hulk come to fruition, would MCU-Tony blast his science brother out into space?