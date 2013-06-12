‘Game Of Thrones’ Characters As Named By A Dad Quizzed Right After Watching The Season Finale

With a stroke of brilliance that deserves to be chronicled in some sort of pop culture digest, one Game of Thrones fan decided to quiz his father — who regularly watches the show with him — thirty minutes after the season three finale ended with pictures of all the different characters to see how many his dad could name. He then of course made images and shared the fun with his buddies on r/GameOfThrones.
The results are — of course — glorious, and vary from nailing Jon Snow and Gilly to re-christening Bran Stark as James Stark and somehow offering up incorrect two syllable non-words for Hodor. Seriously, he missed Hodor. Twice!
The whole thing is just the perfect combination of zeitgeist meets massive confusing ensemble meets dad brain meets internet good times. The question marks are a nice touch as well. I thought.
Via Reddit
This made me laugh my ass off.
This is all kinds of wonderful………”Lord Weasel” is pretty accurate, though.
These are wonderful. I would give credit for the following answers … Little Kickass Stark, Guy Who Wants To Get Into Blondie’s Pants and Sexy Hooker.
Minus several hundred for not getting Hodor … I mean, it’s all he ever fucking says…
hodor
I’ll also give credit for “Grandmother of Boobs Girl”
I liked King of the Guys as well.
Not being able to get The Hound (not Sandor Clegane just “The Hound”) three seasons in is also bad.
Some people have odd blind spots with these things though (like my friend who thought the last episode was the first time we’d been told Theon even had a sister…dude, where were you?)
@procrasty similarly, my mom asked me why Catelyn’s brother betrayed them at the Red Wedding (thought Roose Bolton was her brother?) and if her oldest son, the bridegroom was still alive (meaning, Edmure, her actual brother). disaster.
Yeah, today at work a co-worker asks me, knowing I read the books, “who the fuck is the guy torturing Theon? What did he ever do to that guy?”
I thought they did a good job establishing who he was, with the banners and all, then finally they have a Bolton voice-over in the finale explaining who Ramsay is, and this guy still misses it….
Hodor
This is perfect. As someone terrible with names, I could say that I am only sightly better than this dude, and ALL of the credit goes to me reading this damned website, forcing me to READ the names of all of these people. Without you Warm Glow Worms I would probably be toe to toe with this guy.
Yeah, if it wasn’t for the recaps here I’d be struggling, hell I still am. Mrs Robb, Tonks, Ginger Beard, Theon’s Sister, Fabio…I struggle with a fair few. Even from the ones I know there are some I can only remember the in show nicknames of, Onion Knight and the Red Woman.
Therin Greydude is my new name.
I was going to claim it.
YOUR NAME IS REEK!
YOUR NAME IS WRECK!
What’s your name?
“Oh, that’s the blacksmith” is the best.
Glad you caught that. Slayed me.
I lost it when I read that. This whole post was GOLD.
absolutely the best one.
Haha yes! I laughed unfortunately loudly at that one.
Haha best one for sure!
Forget the Iron Throne, everyone’s goal should change: to be named King of the Guys.
I wish he would have called Loras “King of the gays.”
Or, the “Sword Swallower”
Anybody else hear Dave Chappelle saying “It was ‘Black Feet’ motherfucker, take it easy!” after reading “Black Worm”?
I think “Little Kickass Stark” is this year’s fantasy football team name.
He got Tywin Lannister right. Good for him, getting Tywin’s name wrong apparently is accepted by the Darwin Award guys.
Tywin scares the crap out of everyone, you can’t get his name wrong if you wanted to. Have you never heard Rains of Castamere?
“Mercenary who gives wishes” is about as close as I can get.
A Man should know better.
I’ve always that of Jaquen Hagar as “the murder genie”, so his guess was understandable.
Yeah that one was perfect. Even after reading ^Theons comment, five seconds later I was like “Jagar? yeah, that sounds right….” It’s a name I recognize but can never recall…
Jaqen a box
Jaqen H’ghar. H’ghar is pronounced Hi-yar. Like a redneck doing karate. I think.
King of the Guys: still can get it.
Some of his descriptions are oddly fitting.
Varys (book) would be so proud.
You would think “Spider” would have stuck out?
“King of the Guys” for the win.
Right? Sounds like a TBS sitcom.
Or what you would name the founder of a fraternity.
This is pretty much how I remember the characters who are not starks.
I’m like, remember when mayor carcetti whos all sprung on ned starks wife…
Remember when that sister fucker pushed ned starks kid out that window?
Mayor Carcetti is the only character I can see when Baelish is on screen, especially since he has the SAME FUCKING HAIRCUT
lol.
But how did this guy not know Khaleesi?
After I watched teh first season and fell in love with Khaleesi, my friend referred to her as danearys and I was like who?
@Ralph that’s so funny you mention that, because one of the major houses in the Vale (where Baelish is going) is House Royce.
Also of Little Finger wins the Iron Throne and his Hand is played by Reg E. Cathey, I wouldn’t bat an eye.
*if Little Finger wins the Iron Throne….
Edit function please.
Relevant.
Think we should just go ahead and rename some of the characters to these. I miss Nedder.
Joffrey really should change his last name to Lannister-Baratheon.
Ned, Nedder, Neddest
I know an awful lot of people- book readers and show watchers alike- who call Sansa “Sensa” as a matter of course. I figure Sansa vs Sensa is the new “How do you pronounce ‘milk’?”
‘Malk’
Wait, there are multiple ways to pronounce “milk”?
Now with more Vitamin-R
@Otto- There’s the traditional “Mihlk”, the Eastern “Mehlk”. I’ve heard the non-region-specific “M’lk”.
His grasp is good at least.
yeah he never once conceded he didn’t know.
yeah he did to Varys. I’m hoping he at least recognized the character though… Conleth Hill stolen almost every scene he’s acted in
That totally just made my day. I want to do the same thing to my husband. Yeah, you watch, but do you KNOW???
LMAO “Commander of the…uhhh… Jon Snows?” to be fair, it is really tough keeping all of their names straight.
I didn’t even know beardo of the wildlings had a name.
I laughed and laughed until I realized there are at least 10 of those people whose names I didn’t know.
Lord Hochstein is my favorite though. How the hell do you get from Edmure Tully to Jewish Dentist?
Yeh I’m pretty sure for like a quarter of those characters I just have weird nicknames in my head much like this guy’s father.
I would have marked him correct if he’d have answer Brutus or Fat Trout
Given that Catelyn’s uncle is the Blackfish, how did he not change her name to “Catfish”?
This is absolutely the best. I lost my shit at Grandmother of Boobs Girl.
In my household, Balon Greyjoy is known as “Ol’ Greyballs”. Tales of his saltiness are told far and wide.
These are all brilliant. Dangerously underappreciated? “Stennis”. I’m still giggling like an idiot over here
Stennis the Menace could be an intimidating nickname for his enemies.
Ned. Nedder.
Needle Nose Ned. Ned the Head.
Got the shingles real bad senior year
Bing!
This is excellent.
I may have to call Jorah “Lord Buccaneer” from now on. I mean, he ended season two by looting shit, then started this one on a ship.
Thats Ser Jorah of House Friendzone, Chimpo
Calling him lord buccaneer, one could almost suspect he read the books
From now on, I will be picturing Ser Jorah in Captain Morgan commercials, and his face on the side of the helmets of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He’s Jorah the Explorer to me
Damnit Theon, now I’ll be picturing Captain Morgan too
That is some funny shit. Going back through it a second time, “Ms. Wildling” and “Mrs. Queen. Joffrey’s Mom” are becoming favourites.
Requesting name change to “King of the Guys” or “Oh, That’s The Black Smith”
I don’t watch this show but I take offense at anything thinking the last dragon is some sissy white dude. He ain’t the baddest.
At anyONE thinking, this is why God invented edit functions, guys.
Well, three-year-old spoiler, he calls himself the Last Dragon. Everybody else calls him Shut Up, You Little Shit.
Does he posses the power of the glow?
He USED to call himself the last dragon, but the King of the Guys put an end to that right quick.
Ooh my gosh. I’m laughing so hard I’m crying. This is exactly what I needed today. Thank you, Clueless Game of Thrones-watching dad.
I want to read these names forever into perpetuity (Read: for the rest of the day) but I’m already having a tough time holding back the laughter at work and it’s going to make for a very (Read: more) unproductive day.
If he would have called Tyrion the “God of Tits and Wine” I might have tried to have him adopt me.
I’m changing my name to “Guy Who Wants to Get in Blondy’s Pants”
That name could apply to any number of Bros at any number of frat parties.
This is fuckin priceless. One thing I don’t see mentioned is how he came up with Brayd. It’s like he just decided to combine a couple names to come up with something fictional sounding.
I want to hang out with this guy.
I don’t know Thorgar’s name either, btw. But that’s his new name!
When in doubt I usually go with descriptions or something else the actor was in: “So the Red Woman bought Chris from Skins off Dennis Pennis…”
tears down my face from holding in the laugh at work. oh thank you for this.
I’m in big trouble if I run across a Ms. Wildling on Craigslist or a dating site. I will be powerless.
I’m actually impressed that he remembered “Lord of Sapphire Isles’ Daughter.” That seems like a small piece of who Brienne is, but very accurate.
Sword Wench would have been an acceptable answer
You guys are all overlooking one thing. Who the f*ck is Layla?
I don’t know, but she’s got me on my knees.
+1 internet to Spackler
that’s kinda how I know them too ¯(º_o)/¯
Sailor Door Sam and Zorro Van Davros are very dissapointed that they missed the cut.
disappointed too
Who? Duck sauce?
This wins all the internets today. That is some seriously funny shit.
In all fairness, it’s easy to mess up Tormund Giantsbane. I think they only said his name once.
Yeah but “Therin Greydude” right after watching an episode where Theon’s names himself twice and then gets his named changed. Theon or Reek would have worked.
It’s been annoying the nuts off me all season who it is he reminds me of, and now I’ve finally remembered it’s Captain Rum from Blackadder. [thomas-stewart-baker.com]
The race is now on to see which one of these two names I’ll still be able to remember in 10 months.
When I try to explain the show to my mother (who watched religiously) i have to call Theon ‘Lily Allen’s brother” Stannis “the guy who keeps locking up the Onion Night” etc.
I’m pretty sure NBC execs saw this and are now rushing “Lord Buccaneer” to series.
How about how he calls Ygritte… “Hilda?” He knew he wasn’t even close, adding a question mark.
I called Tywin Lannister ” Brother Numpsay” until season three…
[www.youtube.com]
“Guy Who Want’s To Get In Blondys’ Pants” This is the best.
It’s funny he got Gilly and missed Hodor. but some of his names were dead on. Sexy hooker, One eyed jack, guy who wants in blondies pants.