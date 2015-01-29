Gene Hackman Is Not Dead, But Twitter Mistakenly Mourned Him Anyway

Warner Bros.

On Tuesday, Grantland published a Gene Hackman career retrospective with the title, “The Greatest Living American Actor at 85: Gene Hackman Is Gone But Still in Charge.” Seems fairly straightforward, no? Hackman’s one of the country’s best actors, he’s 85, he’s in charge, he’s…HE’S GONE?

Actually, he’s retired. The article intended to emphasize Hackman’s stellar career in light of his decision to leave acting, but social media skimmers assumed otherwise. The Hollywood Reporter cleared the air.

Hackman’s rep confirmed to ABC News that the two-time Oscar winner is indeed among the living. Meanwhile, Grantland has changed the wording of its headline from “gone” to “retired” and added an update to the story, clarifying that Hackman, who turns 85 on Friday, is “very much alive.”

Nonetheless, the original misinterpretation went viral, sending Twitter’s condolence hyper-drive into high gear:

https://twitter.com/aNdY_Be3/status/560454742821048320

RIP actor Gene Hackman #RIPGeneHackman — Debra Borchardt (@WallandBroad) January 28, 2015

#RIP Gene Hackman He was one great actor! Please extend my sympathy to his family and friends. — Jean M. O'Brien (@Oldlady12345) January 28, 2015

…made sure I was able to get a beer and then I headed home frozen. But what a cool guy. RIP Gene Hackman, truly one of the best ever. 🍻 — Nacho Claws (@kickitupanacho) January 28, 2015

RIP Gene Hackman — Moises Salmeron (@mp67moe) January 28, 2015

"Popeye" Doyle/Gene Hackman – can't think of a better actor. RIP — Rose (@RoseofArlVA) January 28, 2015

Even actor Dylan McDermott ventured into the fray, offering his own mournful tweet:

Twitter

Once news of the headline confusion made the rounds, McDermott deleted the tweet and offered something slightly less cordial:

I guess Gene Hackman's death was a celebrity hoax. People have too much damn time on their hands… — Dylan McDermott (@DylanMcDermott) January 28, 2015

No, it’s not a celebrity hoax either, Mr. McDermott. If your first tweet is any indication, you’re still not reading the linked content (like the rest of us). Welcome to the internet.

Via Twitter and The Hollywood Reporter