If even some of the many allegations against him are true, then George Santos would still be one of the most prolific liars of the modern age. The newly appointed New York representative has been accused of so many fibs it’s hard to keep track. Was his mom killed in the September 11 attacks? Nope. Was he one of the first people to contract COVID-19? Nuh-uh. Is George Santos even his real name? The jury’s out on that one. Now he’s even been called out for allegedly lying about his college years, which probably didn’t happen either.

Nassau County GOP Chair Joseph G. Cairo, Jr. recalled Rep. George Santos once told him he was a volleyball star at Baruch College & that his team won the league championship — Santos later told the NY Post he had never graduated from ‘any institution of higher learning’ pic.twitter.com/e6d1f8T4ey — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 11, 2023

As per Insider, the Nassau County Republican Party, which includes Santos’ district, held a press conference in which they had big news: They were formally calling upon him to resign over lying about, well, everything during his congressional run. One member, Joseph Cairo, singled out one fib for being particularly strange.

“He told me … that he was a star on the Baruch volleyball team and that they won the league championship,” Cairo said to chuckles. “What can I tell ya?”

Where did Santos say he was a volleyball star? He used to claim he attended Baruch College and New York University. It turns out he went to neither, as he later admitted. “I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume,” he said following a shocking exposé by The New York Times.

If you’re willing to lie about 9/11, you’re probably fine making stuff up about your athletic prowess, too. After his own party in his own district called on him to resign, Santos announced that he wouldn’t be taking their advice. But perhaps he’s not being honest about that either.

(Via Insider)