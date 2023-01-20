In what’s becoming a recurring theme, Congressman George Santos saw his past come back to haunt him this week following a report that he allegedly stole the proceeds from a GoFundMe account meant for a homeless veteran’s dying dog. Santos, who now sits on two House committees, reportedly pulled off the dastardly deed back in 2016 when he was running an animal charity, Friends of Pets United, while operating under the name Anthony Devolder.

According to Patch, US Navy veteran Richard Osthoff’s dog Sapphire developed a stomach tumor, but he didn’t have $3,000 to cover the cost of surgery. Osthoff was put in contact with Santos, who set up a GoFundMe to cover the bill. However, when the campaign reached its goal, Santos allegedly vanished and Sapphire died from not receiving the surgery. To add insult to injury, Osthoff was reportedly forced to panhandle to pay for the dog’s euthanasia and cremation.

Of all the allegations against Santos, this was the most damning (so far). However, on Thursday, the congressman took to Twitter to deny the report.

The reports that I would let a dog die is shocking & insane. My work in animal advocacy was the labor of love & hard work. Over the past 24hr I have received pictures of dogs I helped rescue throughout the years along with supportive messages. These distractions won’t stop me! — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 19, 2023

Like his attempt to shoot very convincing photo evidence that he used to be a Brazilian drag queen, Santos’ denial did not go over well. In addition to his credibility being completely shot, people on Twitter couldn’t help but notice that he never denied making off with the GoFundMe proceeds for Sapphire.

Not going to address the allegation that you stole from a homeless disabled veteran, I see. — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) January 19, 2023

Doesn't deny that he is accused of stealing the money raised for the dog. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 19, 2023

Hang on, dogs are sending you emails?! — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) January 19, 2023

Still another lie with significant “people are saying” energy. Show the pictures and messages of support, Kitara. — Brian Normoyle (@BrianNormoyle) January 19, 2023

You don’t seem to be upset about the ‘he stole the money and disappeared’ part of the story. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) January 19, 2023

Georgie – my fake volleyball playing brother in Christ, you know we can all see you- right? pic.twitter.com/vQrGgaw1yT — JerriLynn (@Jerri_Lynn25) January 19, 2023

