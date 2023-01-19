Despite being caught in an increasing number of lies ranging from his mom dying on 9/11 (she wasn’t even in the country) to running an animal charity (he reportedly stole GoFundMe proceeds meant for a veteran’s dog), the Republican Party has stuck by newly-elected Congressman George Santos. In fact, the GOP even gave him seats on two House committees. However, a new allegation could threaten that relationship.

On Wednesday, MSNBC contributor Marisa Kabas tweeted what appears to be photographic evidence that Santos performed in drag shows in Brazil under the name “Kitara.” Kabas also revealed that another drag queen confirmed Santos’ participation and revealed that everyone in Rio either knew him as Kitara or Anthony but “never George.” (Santos has reportedly operated under the name Anthony Devolver over the years.)

Considering the GOP has increasingly targeted drag shows in the past year and often refer to participants as “groomers,” Santos was noticeably quick to issue a denial to this particular allegation.

The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or “performed” as a drag Queen is categorically false. The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this. — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 19, 2023

Of course, Santos’ credibility is extremely suspect. This is a man who claimed to be a volleyball champ at a college he never attended and also told people that he’s a Jewish descendant of Holocaust survivors. (He’s not. He’s Catholic.) Needless to say, no one was buying his denial especially considering there are photos.

You can see some of the reactions below:

You lied about your mom being in one of the towers on 9/11 and you stole $3,000 from a dying dogs GoFundMe. You sir, are a national embarrassment. — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) January 19, 2023

Don’t you let the MEDIA lie about you. You survived Pearl Harbor, invented the wheel, went to the moon 13 times, married Betsy Ross, parted the Red Sea, and you have 7 Super Bowl Rings. WE GOT YOUR BACK GEORGIE!!!!!! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 19, 2023

This is you, George Anthony Devolder Jingleheimer Schmidt Kitara Ravache Santos #ResignNowGeorge pic.twitter.com/rRzgGiWyDe — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) January 19, 2023

This is the one allegation you choose to deny? You are truly pathetic. — Michael Prieve 🏳️‍🌈 (@mjprieve) January 19, 2023

George Santos denying anything is all the proof you need that it's 100% true — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 19, 2023

Take a polygraph pic.twitter.com/FF6aNfqTFg — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 19, 2023

(Via George Santos on Twitter)