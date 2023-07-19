Donald Trump once famously bragged that he only hires the “best people.” Well, one of those people may just be a serial killer.

Granted, Trump’s hiring practices have already been called into question thanks to the likes of Rudy Giuliani, this latest pull from the Trump Organization is a whole new ball game. According to reports, Rex Heuermann, the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer was employed by the Trump group to do architectural work in 2018.

Via The Daily Beast:

A 2018 New York City Department of Buildings filing reveals that the Trump Organization employed Heuermann to work on 40 Wall Street, a property once described as the “greatest deal” the former president has ever made. The filing states that Heuermann was hired for a “renovation of office space on the 17th floor to include minor partition and plumbing changes” of the 72-story Manhattan property built in 1930.

Heuermann’s work for the Trump Organization was first picked up by the real estate news site, The Real Deal, which was unable to ascertain how involved the alleged serial killer was with “one of the most recognized properties anywhere in the world.” The Trump Organization has yet to comment on Heuermann’s employment.

Trump has repeatedly bragged about the property over the years, which he’s called “iconic and wonderful” while touting that it shuts down critics of his real estate acumen.

“They don’t want to talk about 40 Wall Street,” Trump boasted to a South Carolina town hall in 2015.

(Via The Daily Beast)