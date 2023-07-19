Last month Rudy Giuliani seemed to be finally doing something he should have done a long time ago: turn on Donald Trump. Last month, the former “America’s Mayor” “voluntarily” met with Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating two separate Trump cases, including the one involving his alleged mishandling of government documents. Alas, at least according to his team, Giuliani has no plans on ratting on the guy who left him high and dry with a mountain of legal bills.

“Any speculation that Mayor Rudy Giuliani ‘flipped’ against President Donald Trump is as false as previous lies that America’s Mayor was somehow a Russian Agent,” Giuliani adviser Ted Goodman told The Daily Beast. “In order to ‘flip’ on President Trump—as so many in the anti-Trump media are fantasizing over—Mayor Giuliani would’ve had to commit perjury because all the information he has regarding this case points to President Trump’s innocence.”

That may be true, but perhaps such sentiments don’t apply to other fellow Trump cronies. The New York Times reported that during the sit-down, Giuliani discussed John Eastman, another lawyer who infamously laid out a devious — and illegal — plan to keep Trump in power. He also talked about yet another attorney, Sidney Powell, who fed one cuckoo conspiracy theory after another into Trump’s ear. But maybe he had nice things to say about them, too.

Besides, Giuliani has bigger fish to fry, like coaxing Joe Biden into letting him use “lie detector analysts” to catch whoever’s responsible for the White House cocaine.

(Via The Daily Beast)