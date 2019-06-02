Shutterstock

Sunday’s supposed to be a day of rest — a “Funday,” if you will, a chance to take a break from one’s SmartPhone and the Internet. But we all know that’s a lie. Sure enough when three of the Internet’s most used services — Gmail, YouTube, and Snapchat — all suffered outages in parts of the country, people freaked out. And because Twitter wasn’t one of the ones hit, they had a place to vent.

According to The Verge, the outages, which began mid-afternoon, were caused by an even bigger outage, belonging to Google Cloud, which caused a chain reaction that cut service across the United States and even in parts of Europe. It also affected such web services as Nest, Discord, and others. Not everyone was hit, but those that were were not happy, nor willing to return to a relaxing Sunday Funday.

But again, they still had Twitter.

Everyone rushing to Twitter to see if other people are having the same problems with Snapchat. #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/MUhqYbfH9p — Stubbs♎ 🐏🅰️ (@stubbs123) June 2, 2019

And reminder that for some reason Twitter almost never goes down.

#YouTubeDOWN #snapchatdown Have you noticed that YouTube, Linkedin, Gmail, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat go down, but Twitter NEVER goes down? pic.twitter.com/bKoIlh4NlL — Max Powers (@MaxPowers44) June 2, 2019

They also went to Instagram.