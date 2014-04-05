‘Godzilla’ Extended Look Gives Us A Better Glimpse At The Titular Beast

Legendary Pictures just released an extended look at Godzilla, which brings us even more footage of the destroyer of worlds than the first trailer and second one. Why are they releasing a cool video like this on the weekend instead of waiting until Monday morning when hundreds of bloggers would be actually working and ready to cover it? BECAUSE GODZILLA DOESN’T CARE IF WE’RE READY OR NOT. He (sometimes she) has a storied history of giving zero f*cks.

And while we’re at it, this promo gives a close-up look at Godzilla attacking a train and absorbing missiles like they’re a mild annoyance, while Bryan Cranston tells us in voiceover to do, “whatever it takes.”

“What do you mean, I need exact change? I’M F*CKING GODZILLA!”

“I AM SLIGHTLY UPSET!”

Godzilla opens May 16th, 2014.

Via Godzilla