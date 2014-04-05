‘Godzilla’ Extended Look Gives Us A Better Glimpse At The Titular Beast

Legendary Pictures just released an extended look at Godzilla, which brings us even more footage of the destroyer of worlds than the first trailer and second one. Why are they releasing a cool video like this on the weekend instead of waiting until Monday morning when hundreds of bloggers would be actually working and ready to cover it? BECAUSE GODZILLA DOESN’T CARE IF WE’RE READY OR NOT. He (sometimes she) has a storied history of giving zero f*cks.
And while we’re at it, this promo gives a close-up look at Godzilla attacking a train and absorbing missiles like they’re a mild annoyance, while Bryan Cranston tells us in voiceover to do, “whatever it takes.”
“What do you mean, I need exact change? I’M F*CKING GODZILLA!”
“I AM SLIGHTLY UPSET!”
Godzilla opens May 16th, 2014.
I didn’t realize that Cranston was going to have as big of a role in this. Him doing his thing just makes it all that much better.
Welp, I got chills.
What was that at the 2:20 mark??
Wondering about that myself.
There seems to be another type of monster
Mothra is the likely bet based on the weird claw foot thing, although I wouldn’t be surprised if it was something else. I’m not going to be 100% sold if this movie uses the premise of “Godzilla fights other giant monsters for us”, because a giant lizard probably shouldn’t give two shits about us.
thry only have license for godzilla. there are two other monsters, originals, called mutos. one can fly, and i believe one can burrow
Did they really have to kill the dog?
That’s how you know they’re evil.
This should have been the trailer in the theaters this weekend instead of the three week old one that barely shows anything.
And what was that at the 2:16 mark?
1:10 of the first video = too tsoonami.
For a while there I thought Olsen played the wife of Cranston’s character. After Oldboy that would mean she had a thing for….erm…. old boys.
I can’t imagine not being there on opening day.
I am definitely going to experience this in 3D. Ken Wantanabe and Bryan Cranston? The only thing that could make this better is if at the end, the heroes fail to destroy Godzilla. And just before the credits roll, we see the faint outline of Gipsy Danger rising from the darkness.