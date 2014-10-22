Google Fired Back At Stephen Colbert With The Perfect, Subtle Change To Their Search Results

#Google #Stephen Colbert
Editorial Director
10.22.14 15 Comments

Last week Stephen Colbert took Google — and more specifically CEO Larry Page — to task for listing his height as an emasculating 5’10” on their search results when he has very clearly been a strong 5’11” since his teenage years. It was a glorious, random segment for Colbert to leave us with before taking this week off. Only during his week off, Google has fired back with this tremendous adjustment to their results…

Well played, Googs. Well played. But watch your back, Page. You know Colbert didn’t miss the second, even better joke up there. I imagine I’m sure we’re just getting started here.

Via Huffington Post

Around The Web

TOPICS#Google#Stephen Colbert
TAGSGOOGLESTEPHEN COLBERTthe colbert report

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP