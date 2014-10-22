Google Fired Back At Stephen Colbert With The Perfect, Subtle Change To Their Search Results

Last week Stephen Colbert took Google — and more specifically CEO Larry Page — to task for listing his height as an emasculating 5’10” on their search results when he has very clearly been a strong 5’11” since his teenage years. It was a glorious, random segment for Colbert to leave us with before taking this week off. Only during his week off, Google has fired back with this tremendous adjustment to their results…
Well played, Googs. Well played. But watch your back, Page. You know Colbert didn’t miss the second, even better joke up there.
I imagine I’m sure we’re just getting started here.
Via Huffington Post
I like the Jon Stewart jab there too. Thank goodness some people do still have a sense of humor.
I’d like to inform you that Google in spanish gives a damn crap and has no sense of humor: 1.79 m
The rest of the world in general does in fact not give a single crap and has THE METRIC SYSTEM.
Well, if the rest of the world is not invited to the joke just for a difference in measure systems, ahoy then.
Google + Stephen Colbert = The Ultimate Trolls
That happened on The Good Wife. Kind of. In a way.
Stephen ‘Tyrone’ Colbert? I’m assuming that’s the other joke?
This is what the internet was made for. Well, the porn, but this too!
And CEO Larry Page is listed as 5’11”. Which is what really pissed Stephen off.