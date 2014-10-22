Google Fired Back At Stephen Colbert With The Perfect, Subtle Change To Their Search Results

Last week Stephen Colbert took Google — and more specifically CEO Larry Page — to task for listing his height as an emasculating 5’10” on their search results when he has very clearly been a strong 5’11” since his teenage years. It was a glorious, random segment for Colbert to leave us with before taking this week off. Only during his week off, Google has fired back with this tremendous adjustment to their results…

Well played, Googs. Well played. But watch your back, Page. You know Colbert didn’t miss the second, even better joke up there. I imagine I’m sure we’re just getting started here.

Via Huffington Post