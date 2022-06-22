The Jan. 6 hearings have proven to perhaps be bigger than expected. The first session, which aired during prime time, were a ratings smash. After a hearing devoted to him helping destroy the lives of election workers and bullying state legislators, even Fox News’ Neil Cavuto admitted it made him look “awful, just awful.” Now he’s starting to lose Republican congresspeople.

JUST IN: Moderate House Republican Rep. Don Bacon tells CNN’s @mkraju that after watching the January 6th committee hearings he “will not be supporting” former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primary if he announces he is running. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) June 22, 2022

Don Bacon, a moderate Republican representative from Nebraska, went on CNN Wednesday, where he discussed watching the hearings. He admitted they’ve already, only four sessions in, with more to go, changed his mind. How much? To the point that should Trump run again in 2024, as he’s long teased, Bacon “will not be supporting” him.

If a relatively obscure GOP congressperson jumping ship doesn’t sound like that big a deal, then know that mere weeks ago, Bacon was criticizing Trump but pointedly not going so far as to say he wouldn’t support his third presidential run should he win the primary.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) criticizes Trump but notably won’t rule out supporting him in 2024 pic.twitter.com/Wm6N6i3Zup — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 12, 2022

Some found themselves optimistic that Bacon is simply the first domino to fall on the Republican side of Congress, which has been all-in on Trump, even after the events of Jan. 6.

Remember when I said, all elected Republicans in DC will turn on Trump. And it starts on the Jan 6th Hearings Check out Congressman Don Bacon (R Nebraska) It is starting, Tweeps. Eventually they all will abandon Trump https://t.co/1RQIBDKz7B pic.twitter.com/SSfqhJVtLm — Tomi T Ahonen Now Sending A Shitload Of Stollen (@tomiahonen) June 22, 2022

Of course, Trump has spent his entire life being made of Teflon, avoiding any and all serious punishment for his alleged crimes. But there’s a chance — a slim one, or maybe not — that a figure so chaotic that he let a documentary crew film him and his cronies as they tried to overturn an election might finally get his comeuppance.

(Via Raw Story)