‘Gravity’ Director Responds Perfectly To Reporter Who Asked What Filming In Space Is Like

Entertainment Editor
10.18.13

George Clooney, Sandra Bullock, and director Alfonso Cuarón on the set of Gravity, which was not, in fact, filmed in outer space

PICTURED: not outer space

Alfonso Cuarón, the director of Gravity and Children of Men, perfectly fielded an awesome question at a press conference in Mexico City yesterday. In the video below, you can see Cuarón respond to a TV Azteca reporter asking what it was like to film Gravity in outer space. The video is in Spanish, but even if you don’t speak the language, you can see director Alfonso Cuarón realizing what he’s being asked and trying to make up a fake answer on the spot.

“Was it very difficult, very complicated to film in space? Did the camera operators get sick?”

Cuarón: “Well, yes, we took some cameras there aboard the Soyuz. We were in space for three-and-a-half months. I got really sick during training.”

The guy asking the question was Carlos “El Capi” Perez, a correspondent for comedy show Deberían Estar Trabajando (“You Should Be Working”). To those bashing him about the question (people who probably think Onion headlines are real), Perez responded with a troll-tastic tweet: “Excuse me Twitter for being a professional committed to information….”

Here’s to you, comedy show fake journalist, for an upcoming week of having the internet put a pot on your head and bang it with a wooden spoon because they think you were being serious. We’re all winners in the end. Or losers. Hard to tell. The internet is weird.

 

(H/T: Gawker. Banner picture courtesy of Warner.)

