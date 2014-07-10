‘Grim Fandango’ Will Be Upgraded For PCs, As Well

Good news, younger gamers! If you were worried you’d have to buy a $400 console to play a video game us decrepit older gamers insist is one of the best games ever made, Grim Fandango, you’ll just need a PC instead! Xbox users, you’re still screwed. Sorry.
Double Fine has confirmed via Twitter that in addition to the PlayStation 4 and Vita ports of the game, they’ll also be putting out an edition for Windows, Mac, and Linux. True, we don’t know anything about pricing, or availability, or anything else, but hey, at least most people can play it!
For those unfamiliar, Grim Fandango follows Manny Calavera, a Grim Reaper/travel agent working off his debt who uncovers corruption in the Department of Death. Finding just who’s selling souls up the river and why will take four years and a lot of puzzle solving in a game that pays tribute to classic 1940s noir, just with, you know, dead people. It’s the Citizen Kane of adventure games, both in the sense that it revolutionized the genre and is a stunning artistic achievement…and that it sank like a rock despite decent sales and has been almost impossible to find before passionate fans revived it. In fact, it’s blamed for killing the whole adventure game genre.
Legally speaking, in fact, you can’t play it right now; it’s never seen a release after its original debut, so you’d have to find the discs, currently on eBay for $55, and go through some technical hoops to convince the game your computer really is from 1997 and you’re not just faking it. So a re-release, especially one with some upgraded graphics and possibly even some new content, is a pretty big deal. Hopefully everyone still smokes.
Unless you own an XBox. So, um, Crackdown 3 looks pretty good!
Grim fandango sounds like a kane fandango tag team
This was part of a bigass collection of games that were stolen from my house in college. Every story about it since has driven a stake into my heart.
:::Quietly removes Grim Fandango weekly post plan from schedule:::
@Dan Seitz No, no, I don’t want to ruin it for everyone… I’ll just push on. Just. please, don’t also include The Dig in any future posts and I’ll be ok.
But you can get “The Dig” on Steam. I own it. Heck, I’ve beaten it!
The Dig is also amazing.
@Dan Seitz
Wait, WHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAT
/Spends best $4.99 of the year
I love you so much right now, Dan. I never even thought to look for it.
@Dan Seitz
There is a pack with Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis , The Dig , Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and LOOM. Goodbye $10, hello happy me!
SO I could sell my original disc and case on Ebay for 55$?
That’s for new, sealed copies, but yeah, you could probably get like $40 for it.
What if I throw in CMI in it’s original case as well
Actually if any one has a copy of Full Throttle or Day of the Tenticle I’d trade GF
I think it is a fantastic game. If anyone has a chance to play it, it is more than worth your time.
God damn it LucasArts! Make an X-wing, Tie Fighter, and X-wing vs Tie Fighter remakes already!
Disney, and my guess is you’ll see those sooner rather than later.
One of my all time favourite games.