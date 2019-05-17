Getty Image

Grumpy Cat, who said so much about life on the internet without saying a word, has died at seven years old. The announcement of the not-so-frisky feline’s passing was made on Twitter, where her owner, Tabatha Bundesen, along with Tabatha’s brother Bryan and daughter Crystal, informed the cat’s 1.5 million followers that “Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome.”

“She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha. Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”

Grumpy Cat (real name: Tardar Sauce) became internet- and eventually world-famous in 2012 when photos of her sour expression, caused by underbite and feline dwarfism, were shared online. From there, the blue-eyed grump appeared on countless television shows, “wrote” books, and starred in the Lifetime special Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever, where she was voiced by Aubrey Plaza. (One of the longest lines I’ve ever seen at South by Southwest, which is nothing but long lines, was for a meet-and-greet with Grumpy Cat. I waited in line.)

If only there was a meme that could visualize how to feel about this sad news…