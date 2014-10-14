Gwyneth Paltrow Is Learning The Hard Way Why You Don’t F*ck With Martha Stewart

A quick recap, in case you’re not caught up: Last month Martha Stewart told some people that Gwyneth Paltrow should “shut up and stick to acting” and then a week ago Gwyneth Paltrow passive aggressively fired back by saying just how tickled she was that the lifestyle mogul sees her as competition. Of course, all of this probably has absolutely nothing to do with the fact that Gwyneth Paltrow just poached the former CEO of Martha Stewart Living for Goop.
And Martha Stewart is NOT letting this go anytime soon. In the November issue of Martha Stewart Living, she used an article about Thanksgiving pie recipes, of all things, to make another not-so-subtle dig at Gwyneth Paltrow — titling it “conscious coupling,” obviously a reference to Gwyneth Paltrow’s heavily mocked separation announcement from husband Chris Martin.
The full text:
Every Thanksgiving table should be blessed with the presence of a long-married pair who bring out the best in each other, are completely enamored despite their differences, and leave every other guest thinking, I’ll have what they’re having. Our holiday pies honor such so there’s a pleasant mix of textures and flavors in every bite. No matter how you slice partnerships, each spotlighting the perfect marriage of crust and filling these six irresistible desserts, there is a whole lot to love.
If you think that’s bad, you should see her recipe for the YOUR HUSBAND IS F*CKING JENNIFER LAWRENCE Apple Berry Crisp. I <3 this feud so much.
I hope this feud gets real dark and the next issue is dedicated to how to make Apple juice.
Oh jeez. +1
Apple sauce, Apple tart, baked Apple, etc.
Paltrow needs to fire back and say “Hey Martha, when are you going to publish the recipe for pruno that you learned while you were in prison?”
This is a good thing
‘Conscious coupling’ is a direct reference to ‘Conscious uncoupling’. It’s really not that hard to figure out, not sure what you’re missing.
Yummy, a pie crust made of newsprint.
Yeah. What’s going on there? Is that crust Filo dough?
Yea. The whole first half seems like one big dig. It’s kind of brilliant.
“I got the inspiration for this next dish when I was watching Silver Linings Playbook and my girlfriends had Viva La Vida playing in the kitchen. It’s called the Upgrade. Take all your old goop and replace it with younger, fresher ingredients.”
I might have gotten carried away.
Don’t be blue; I believe you captured the Mystique of the situation perfectly.
Martha Stewart is my spirit animal.
Also, I’m gonna’ need that pie recipe.
Right? It looks a hell of a lot better than what I imagine goes on in Gwyneth’s oven during the holidays.
I see no downside to this feud.
mutual destruction would be the best outcome. We’d all win
“…now, it’s important that the filling be whipped thoroughly, to get a nice, fluffy texture. Otherwise, you’ll just end up with a pile of goop, and who really wants that?”
Martha’s burn was pretty amazing and Gwyneth will never be clever enough to one-up that. It’s too bad you don’t see how fabulous it is.
How did she fail to work “quivering loins grinding submissively” into that text?
I think this is your classic battle: the Resistible Force vs. the Insufferable Object.
Well there’s the whole “conscious coupling” thing, and the line”the presence of a long-married pair” which is another very clear jab at Gwyneth. @jangles – you’re pretty dumb, huh?
Well god dammit, I @’d the wrong person, and now I’m the dumb one.
Listen Ms. Paltrow, people don’t like you. Face it.
@Doctor Professor Thanks a lot, it’s no fun to call you dumb if you already did it yourself. Jeeze.