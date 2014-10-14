Gwyneth Paltrow Is Learning The Hard Way Why You Don’t F*ck With Martha Stewart

Getty

A quick recap, in case you’re not caught up: Last month Martha Stewart told some people that Gwyneth Paltrow should “shut up and stick to acting” and then a week ago Gwyneth Paltrow passive aggressively fired back by saying just how tickled she was that the lifestyle mogul sees her as competition. Of course, all of this probably has absolutely nothing to do with the fact that Gwyneth Paltrow just poached the former CEO of Martha Stewart Living for Goop.

And Martha Stewart is NOT letting this go anytime soon. In the November issue of Martha Stewart Living, she used an article about Thanksgiving pie recipes, of all things, to make another not-so-subtle dig at Gwyneth Paltrow — titling it “conscious coupling,” obviously a reference to Gwyneth Paltrow’s heavily mocked separation announcement from husband Chris Martin.

The full text:

Every Thanksgiving table should be blessed with the presence of a long-married pair who bring out the best in each other, are completely enamored despite their differences, and leave every other guest thinking, I’ll have what they’re having. Our holiday pies honor such so there’s a pleasant mix of textures and flavors in every bite. No matter how you slice partnerships, each spotlighting the perfect marriage of crust and filling these six irresistible desserts, there is a whole lot to love.

If you think that’s bad, you should see her recipe for the YOUR HUSBAND IS F*CKING JENNIFER LAWRENCE Apple Berry Crisp. I <3 this feud so much.