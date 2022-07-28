Oh, Goop. She’s something else, and her latest adventure will make you roll your eyes as hard as you’d expect when it comes to her. The topic of the day is nepotism, and Gwyneth Paltrow is arguing that even though she grew up monied and privileged, that her circumstances were actually rough because she was expected to be great. Let’s back up for a moment with an example.

I’m pretty sure that if you or I decided to fashion and name a candle in tribute to our private parts, we wouldn’t automatically get a pass. And if these candles exploded for any reason, this would not be tolerated, no ma’am. Gwyneth, on the other hand, gets to peddle her strange “aspirational” products and act in the occasional movie and earn a lot of money to pose in sweaters, and she walks off with millions.

Yet Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner’s daughter truly believes that she’s had to work incredibly hard, much harder than civilians. In a visit with Hailey Bieber (daughter of Stephen Baldwin), for the Who’s in my Bathroom? YouTube series, Goop attempts to make her case. Via E! Online

“As the child of someone, you get access other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way. However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good. Because people are ready to pull you down and say ‘You don’t belong there’ or ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom.'”

Hailey didn’t argue with her and even seemed to agree, but then again, neither she nor Gwyneth really know anything different than their own experience. Yet to argue that privileged life is tough is a little rich in a time when people are struggling to avoid skyrocketing rents and gasoline. Maybe reel it in a little bit? Then again, this is a person who took the Food Stamp Challenge and largely blew it stocking up on limes. Priorities!

(Via E! Online)