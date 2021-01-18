Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop enterprise has inspired a lot of jokes, as well as a lot of concerns about the efficacy — not to mention safety — of many of its pricey and sometimes absurd New Age-y products. But nothing captured the ridiculousness of the company like a line of candles entitled “This Smell Like My Vagina.” Whereas some Goop wares are based on potentially harmful pseudoscience, their “vagina candle” merely seemed like devastating self-parody. But it turns out that too, may be dangerous: As per The Sun (and caught by The New York Post), one of them blew up in the home of a woman from the UK.

One Jody Thompson told the British tabloid that the “vagina candle” burst into flames in her living room. As per The Post:

“The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere,” Jody Thompson, 50, told the outlet. “I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room,” the media consultant from Kilburn, North London, added. Thompson, who lives with her partner, David Snow, said they threw the flaming candle out the front door. “It could have burned the place down. It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth’s vagina candle exploded in my living room,” she said.

Neither Paltrow nor Goop have yet to comment on the alleged incident.

The candle launched about a year ago and it runs $75. According to the Goop site, it’s “made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed.” The saucy title, the site claims, began as a joke, when Paltrow cracked that it smelled like her nether-regions. That crack, they say, “evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle.)” The site also advises users to, in all caps, “KEEP AWAY FROM THINGS THAT CATCH FIRE.”

