The past several years have been painful for many reasons I don’t have to list here. For a select few, Gwyneth Paltrow’s departure from acting is one of the many reasons (I don’t know any of these people but I’m sure they’re out there). Unfortunately, fans of the Goop founder who was not aware that she appeared in a Spider-Man film will not be seeing the Oscar-winning actor on a screen big or small anytime soon.

In a clip from an interview with Sunday Today with Willie Geist shared with People, Paltrow said that she does not miss the entertainment business.