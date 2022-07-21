The past several years have been painful for many reasons I don’t have to list here. For a select few, Gwyneth Paltrow’s departure from acting is one of the many reasons (I don’t know any of these people but I’m sure they’re out there). Unfortunately, fans of the Goop founder who was not aware that she appeared in a Spider-Man film will not be seeing the Oscar-winning actor on a screen big or small anytime soon. In a clip from an interview with Sunday Today with Willie Geist shared with People, Paltrow said that she does not miss the entertainment business.

“I really don’t miss it at all,” Paltrow said of her acting career. “I think I’m so lucky that I got to do it, and I’m sure I still will at some point. The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do and I love how immediate it is and how … we’re able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much.” Of course, Paltrow, a CEO at heart, found a way to integrate her business, which has sold products ranging from a vagina-scented candle to vampire repellent spray, into her answer.

But Paltrow is by no means done with acting for good, because of a promise she made to her mother, actor Blythe Danner. “I did promise my mother at some point before I die, I told her I would go and do a play so I’m gonna deliver on that promise at some point,” she said.

Paltrow’s last acting role was on the Ryan Murphy Netflix series The Politician in 2020, and her last feature film was 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.