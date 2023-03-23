Gwyneth Paltrow is on trial, but not for anything related to her business. It’s over an incident that happened in 2016 on the slopes of Park City, Utah. A retired optometrist claims the actress and businesswoman violently crashed into her while skiing. Paltrow says it was the other way around. Wherever the truth lies, right now people can’t get over her courtroom look.

Gwyneth Paltrow looks like Joni Mitchell playing Robert Evans. pic.twitter.com/KvRoj95r0U — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) March 22, 2023

As per The New York Times, the trial entered its second day on Wednesday, with Paltrow expected to testify on the stand at some point during the next two weeks, which is how long it’s expected to last. It will be up to a jury to decide who to believe. The optometrist, one Terry Sanderson, has accused Paltrow of skiing “out of control” and hitting him in the back, causing a traumatic brain injury and four broken ribs, along with other serious injuries. Sanderson also claims the incident completely changed his personality, which a radiologist confirmed on Wednesday.

“Before this crash, Terry was a charming, outgoing, gregarious person,” said Lawrence D. Buhler, one of the lawyers, in the opening statement Tuesday. “After the crash, he’s no longer charming.”

Paltrow, who is countersuing but only for the cost of her legal team, has claimed she was downhill from Sanderson taking skiing lessons during a family vacation. Her lawyers say that while skiing she saw “two skis appear between her skis and a man comes up right behind her” before he struck her. Paltrow’s legal team claims that some of his trauma, including brain trauma, comes from before the incident.

A verdict is still a ways away, but social media has already turned this into the latest wild celebrity trial, in an age rich with them. Along with comments about her “goofy AF” lawyer, there were also jokes about Paltrow’s attire on Tuesday, which included an ovrersized, snug-looking white sweater — the very kind one would wear at a Park City ski lodge — and giant ’70s eyewear.

Gwyneth Paltrow looks like she’s on trial in 1987 for hiring a hitman to kill her husband. pic.twitter.com/gUd7cUAdXF — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) March 22, 2023

The real story is that Gwyneth Paltrow is converging with Faye Dunaway as I hoped and dreamed pic.twitter.com/cWPHuSI2wT — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) March 22, 2023

These are exactly the kind of 1980s aviator specs you should wear when being sued by a retired optometrist. #GwynethPaltrowTrial pic.twitter.com/3qdppwHvut — Ben Tweets (@benterwin) March 21, 2023

She looks like she's on trial for either killing her husband for the insurance money or scamming a bunch of investors with her magic medical equipment. pic.twitter.com/Xz8Dvmx6GV — Travon (@Travon) March 22, 2023

Yup. She's wearing the Netflix True Crime Documentary glasses. https://t.co/zcNKkzXyBa — display name goes here (@DismalChips) March 22, 2023

More than one person thought she looked like Jeffrey Dahmer.

Gwyneth Paltrow is literally going for the #Dahmer look at this ski accident trial… wtf? Not very on brand for @goop pic.twitter.com/oBqoos6CD9 — Bill Huffman (@billhuffman3) March 21, 2023

Gwenyth looking like yassified Jeffrey Dahmer pic.twitter.com/6KALgtAIiP — Haus of Decline (@hausofdecline) March 22, 2023

if I were on trial I would not wear glasses from the Jeffrey Dahmer collection pic.twitter.com/lcQZO1MQP7 — Desi (@DesiJed) March 22, 2023

