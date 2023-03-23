Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Cozy Winter Look And Big Glasses At Her Ski Incident Trial Are Inspiring Lots Of Jokey Comparisons

Gwyneth Paltrow is on trial, but not for anything related to her business. It’s over an incident that happened in 2016 on the slopes of Park City, Utah. A retired optometrist claims the actress and businesswoman violently crashed into her while skiing. Paltrow says it was the other way around. Wherever the truth lies, right now people can’t get over her courtroom look.

As per The New York Times, the trial entered its second day on Wednesday, with Paltrow expected to testify on the stand at some point during the next two weeks, which is how long it’s expected to last. It will be up to a jury to decide who to believe. The optometrist, one Terry Sanderson, has accused Paltrow of skiing “out of control” and hitting him in the back, causing a traumatic brain injury and four broken ribs, along with other serious injuries. Sanderson also claims the incident completely changed his personality, which a radiologist confirmed on Wednesday.

“Before this crash, Terry was a charming, outgoing, gregarious person,” said Lawrence D. Buhler, one of the lawyers, in the opening statement Tuesday. “After the crash, he’s no longer charming.”

Paltrow, who is countersuing but only for the cost of her legal team, has claimed she was downhill from Sanderson taking skiing lessons during a family vacation. Her lawyers say that while skiing she saw “two skis appear between her skis and a man comes up right behind her” before he struck her. Paltrow’s legal team claims that some of his trauma, including brain trauma, comes from before the incident.

A verdict is still a ways away, but social media has already turned this into the latest wild celebrity trial, in an age rich with them. Along with comments about her “goofy AF” lawyer, there were also jokes about Paltrow’s attire on Tuesday, which included an ovrersized, snug-looking white sweater — the very kind one would wear at a Park City ski lodge — and giant ’70s eyewear.

More than one person thought she looked like Jeffrey Dahmer.

