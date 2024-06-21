Heidi Klum Got So Hot On ‘Hot Ones’ That She Took Off Her Shirt

Hot Ones will never be the same after Conan O’Brien rubbed hot sauce around his, hm, nipples region. Future guests will have to find ways to one up him. Taking off your shirt is a good start, especially if you’re one of the most beautiful people in the world.

Season 24 of the First We Feast web series continued this week with supermodel Heidi Klum, who got so sweaty after trying the Da Bomb Beyond Insanity hot sauce that she unbuttoned her denim shirt and took it off. “I’m getting hot,” the queen of Halloween costumes said, to which host Sean Evans (who, as a professional, kept his eyes up here) replied, “Whoa, whoa! Now I’m getting hot too, Heidi.” Klum did the rest of the challenge in her bra and jeans.

During the interview, Klum was asked about the priciest outfit she’s ever worn. “$12.5 million bra and $750,000 panties to match… for Victoria’s Secret, it was all encrusted with diamonds and rubies and what not,” the America’s Got Talent judge said. “I think I got in the Guinness Book of World Records by wearing the most expensive lingerie set in the history of the world.” The red Hot Ones bra is equally historic. Put it in the Smithsonian.

You can watch Heidi Klum’s episode of Hot Ones above.