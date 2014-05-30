Here Are Your Potential Edgar Wright Replacements For ‘Ant-Man’

Well, we know one thing for sure about Ant-Man: Marvel wants it to be funny. A list of possible directors has leaked, and one unifying theme is that they’re all funny guys.
This list comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, and it has some interesting names on it.
Adam McKay
Best known for the Anchorman movies, McKay’s probably the one Marvel wants the most because, obviously, he’s worked with Paul Rudd. Marvel likely wants to keep Rudd happy, considering he signed onto one movie and is now stuck doing whatever Marvel winds up making him do. The main drawback is that McKay is busy as hell producing a whole string of movies, and he’ll probably want a bit more autonomy than Marvel is willing to give him.
Ruben Fleischer
Zombieland‘s probably the most relevant movie of Fleischer’s resume here, although Gangster Squad and 30 Minutes Or Less both have their charms. Of the list, this seems the most likely. Fleischer knows special effects and knows how to work inside the studio system, and he could use a guaranteed hit.
Rawson Marshall Thurber
From the director of Dodgeball and We’re The Millers! Yeeee-ah, doesn’t exactly seem to fit on an Ant-Man poster. But it tells you who they’re looking for.
It’s not a bad list of directors. More importantly, though, it tells us they want something a little lighter and less grim. Although, honestly, if they bring McKay on board, Marvel is just leaving money on the table if they don’t let him adapt The Irredeemable Ant-Man.
Not that last guy please!
I honestly have no problem with the idea of making this a funny Marvel movie. The problem is then trying to fit that into the MCU. Especially assuming Ant-Man is going to be joining the Avengers in Avengers 3: Thanos of Thanos. Irredeemable is a great idea for this, but it’s probably too late to shoehorn that in.
If Guardians of the Galaxy makes the box office gold that I expect it will, Ant Man might become the comic relief that Spider-Man provides in the comics. Besides, the Avengers science club could use a third member!
The Avengers science club will get Amadeus Cho once they do World War Hulk, duh.
I wish they made Hawkeye the comic relief like he was in the Avengers: Assemble cartoon.
Marvel’s phase 4: Ant-Man becomes HUMONGOLOID!
Ruben Fleischer has an amazing eye for composition and color, but as a director, of like, you know…actual actors….he’s ahhhhh not so good.
I’m on board with McKay though, why not. He was trying to make The Boys for something like five years.
Eh, you’ve got Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas on this thing. Actually, at the rate this is going, ten bucks says Marvel gives Michael Douglas what he wants to direct.
Aaaaand apparently McKay just officially dropped out of the running.
