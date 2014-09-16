Here’s How You Can Finally Delete Your Viewing History On Netflix

Once upon a time, I watched half of a Rick James concert film on Netflix at 2 in the morning. Why? Sometimes you want to be Vespucci-esque and explore a place where no one has ever been before; but to fully embrace that adventurous spirit, one needs to know that they will be free of consequences and the cruel mockery that loved ones can hand out when they judge your Netflix Viewing History.
Thankfully, the fine folks at Netflix have recognized this (and, perhaps the fact that they have a lot of embarrassingly bad and amazingly weird stuff available to stream) and they have snapped into action, allowing customers the ability to delete things that they have watched from their viewing history. To do this, simply go to “Viewing Activity” in your profile and click the X next to the offending title to begin living your double life because secrets between loved ones aren’t bad when they involve habitual Heartbeeps viewing.
Fret not parents! This change will not affect accounts that are designated as Kids accounts, allowing you to monitor if your kids are watching too much Rick James: Super Freak Live 1982 or some other kind of objectionable or inappropriate programming.
In this era of social media when it seems like we’re always supposed to tell everyone what we’re watching so we can share that experience, Netflix’s plan is majestically anti-social, allowing us all a bit of shame shade. This is a victory for internet curmudgeons. We should savor this.
Source: Lifehacker
Fina-fucking-lly.
Cool I guess. Can’t see anyone actually caring all that much.
Clearly you’ve never drunkenly watched an episode of Pokemon at 2AM
Or had your 3 year old daughter power watch 150 cartoons in one 2 hour period.
@cajunhawk
This – oh my god this.
I my share of odd things on Netflix but I guess i just dont see the need to hide them. The only people that would look and give me shit are my best friends and it would all be good fun.
Was just saying i dont see why anyone would seriously care about hiding their viewing of “Chained Heat 25” or whatever. Its not like it’s your google search history, that I would burn with fire.
Will this affect your recommendations at all? Netflix is big on suggesting things based on stuff you’ve watched before, so will it not make suggestions based on things you delete?
But do you really want Spy Kids 2 as part of your recommendations?
I just went through and scrubbed my Netflix viewing of anything my daughter has watched…and…holy shit…I think she may have mental problems. She is 3 by the way.
I wonder if this was inspired at all by the fact that you can currently stream “Nymphomaniac” and “Blue Is The Warmest Color” and some subscribers might not want that so easily visible on their main screen as “Recently Watched.”