Here’s What It Looks Like When You Get Shot With A Rubber Bullet In Ferguson, Missouri

#Ferguson
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.15.14 22 Comments

Things were fairly calm in Ferguson, Missouri, last night, at least compared to the war zone from earlier this week. That may all change later today, when the name of the officer who shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, the incident that set off days of protesting and photos like this, will be released. Tensions are still high, and it wouldn’t take much to set things off again. Hopefully, though, we’re past the worst, and the cops are done shooting unarmed civilian (wishful thinking?) with bullets, be they rubber or real.

Via @AntonioFrench

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ferguson
TAGSFergusonFerguson policeRUBBER BULLETS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP