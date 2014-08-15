Here’s What It Looks Like When You Get Shot With A Rubber Bullet In Ferguson, Missouri

Things were fairly calm in Ferguson, Missouri, last night, at least compared to the war zone from earlier this week. That may all change later today, when the name of the officer who shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, the incident that set off days of protesting and photos like this, will be released. Tensions are still high, and it wouldn’t take much to set things off again. Hopefully, though, we’re past the worst, and the cops are done shooting unarmed civilian (wishful thinking?) with bullets, be they rubber or real.
“Ferguson police say no protester injuries were reported.”
Sorry, ma’am, but this clearly never happened.
But I was told by congressman Steve King that all the protesters were black?
She must be a plant.
Bad news for the police, if she’d been black that humongous bruise wouldn’t have shown up so clearly.
I mean… what did you expect. It’s still exiting the barrel of the firearm at the same speed. What did you think it’d do? Bounce off her? A significant bruise is better than lead in the gut. The whole situation sucks balls, a few officers making the rest of a force look racist and idiotic.
Ouch!! Rioting, looting, and causing absolute mayhem appears to have consequences. I’m pretty sure the Police gave fair warning to the mob that they should disperse. How about some pictures of the mob throwing rocks and fire bombs at the cops, or the mob destroying/stealing private property?
I suppose you missed the part where she was helping to calm the crowd.
Yes, she is clearly a looting hoodlum.
People, please, when they’re white it’s “finding” not “looting.” Have we learned nothing from Hurricane Katrina coverage?
fire bombs?
I believe the headline says she was hit by a rubber bullet “later on”. What do you suppose she was doing at that point? I don’t know and neither does anyone commenting here. All I know is the cops ordered the mob to disperse and they didn’t. Instead, being led by Black Panther instigators, they threw rocks, sticks, and firebombs at the cops. That’s when the rubber bullets started flying. Same as back in the sixties and seventies when the same leftist-type instigators tried to incite the same kind of upheaval then.
She clearly has a religious organization shirt on. Fundies are known for getting freaky after the sun goes down. Are you saying this because there is an anvil in the logo, and you think she is into some Wile E. Coyote type shenanigans? Idiot.
Every commanding officer in charge of that shit show needs to be relieved of their duty.The heavy handedness and general disregard for the constitution the past few days has been sickening.
Seriously. There had better be a shitload of open police officer spots on the Ferguson PD after this
Considering the Highway Patrol relieved the officers within the city majority of the community were pretty happy. Basically I sense they’ll be taking over the position of the current police force ala Super Troopers
Oh no! Is this Zack Snyder’s gritty reboot of Super Troopers? Needs more Carla Gugino for one thing.
AWRIGHT MEOW! TIME FOR SOME PEACE AND ORDER MEOW!
I think we should call in the Israelis. They know best how to calm a mob situation.
But the keep getting guys kidnapped. Eventually they will run out of people.
The Last Castle taught me that you can kill someone if you shoot them in the head with a rubber bullet.
You can kill someone by shooting them in the head with pretty much anything.
Not jizz.
@rich101682
You’d be surprised.