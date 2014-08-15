Here’s What It Looks Like When You Get Shot With A Rubber Bullet In Ferguson, Missouri

Things were fairly calm in Ferguson, Missouri, last night, at least compared to the war zone from earlier this week. That may all change later today, when the name of the officer who shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, the incident that set off days of protesting and photos like this, will be released. Tensions are still high, and it wouldn’t take much to set things off again. Hopefully, though, we’re past the worst, and the cops are done shooting unarmed civilian (wishful thinking?) with bullets, be they rubber or real.

Via @AntonioFrench