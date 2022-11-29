Republican hopeful Herschel Walker — who’s currently in a run-off with Raphael Warnock for Georgia’s open Senate seat — might be pulling a Dr. Oz. And by that we mean running to govern for a state he doesn’t really live in.

Walker made comments during a January campaign speech, which is coming back to haunt the former football player after recent tax documents have revealed he likely has a home in Texas. That state could qualify as his primary residence. Earlier this year, Walker told crowds that he decided to run for Georgia’s senate while at his “home” in Texas.

“I live in Texas,” Walker told students at the University of Georgia while criticizing Democrats’ handling of the border crisis. “As I was sitting in my home in Texas, I was sitting in my home in Texas, and I was seeing what was going on in this country. I was seeing what was going on in this country with how they were trying to divide people.”

On Monday, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported that a complaint had been made regarding Walker’s residency after it was revealed he was getting tax breaks in Texas. The chairwoman of Georgia’s Democratic Party, Nikema Williams, has now requested the authorities get involved.

“The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Georgia Attorney General’s office must immediately investigate whether Herschel Walker lied about being a Georgia resident,” Williams said.

(Via CNN)